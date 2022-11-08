Hello SISU Volunteers!

SISU Coming January 6-8, 2023

Just checking in with you all to let you know SISU 2023 is ramping up. It’s time to start thinking about if you can volunteer this year, and what team is the best fit for you. Our team chiefs have been confirmed (see below). Let your team leader know you will be back (or not) so we can once again wow our racers with that small town hospitality we are known for! Jackie Powers, Race Director

November 10th

SISU Ski Fest and 35 other organizations will be at the Ironwood Memorial Building this Thursday, Nov 10 from 10-1.Stop by to say hi, let us know you will be back as one of our awesome SISU volunteers, and see all the other organizations looking for volunteers. Bring your friends too! Maybe you’ll win a door prize!

It’s not too early to check in and let your team know you’ll be back.

2023 Teams and Chiefs

Aid Stations – Geneva Smiles Garvan (2nd year)

Awards – Stacy Wood (2nd year), Rick Kauppila (UP Fabricating)

Bag Drop – Vicky Finco Depot Dash – Hannah Panci Expo & Memorial Building – Mara Maher (2nd year)

Finish Line Set Up – Mike Shouldice (2nd year), with Rick Semo consulting

Finish Line Assistance & Road Crew – Garth Stengard & Coleman employees

First Aid – Zona Wick Food Service – Ashley Sorrels (new, welcome Ashley!)

Party at the Theatre – Vic Calore Photography – Aline Fetter (new, welcome Aline!)Race Course – Eric Anderson

Racer Gifts & Tee Shirts – Paulette Niemi, Kay Lum Designs Registration – Morgan Grasso Road Crossings – Paul Hagemann SISU Store – Carol Decker Ski Patrol – Vic Calore Stadium – Danny Finco, Dave Harkness (apprentice)Volunteer Banquet – Sam & Anne Davey



Don’t have contact info? Email me and I’ll forward your message to your chief. [email protected]

New Photography Team

We are recruiting photographers to take pics at the event, create a slide show for the Party at the Theatre, and post the photos for everyone to view after the event.

We will meet in early December to create a photography plan.

Click here: Please let us know if you are interested. To let us know if you’re interested!

Volunteer & Sponsor Banquet Jan 10th