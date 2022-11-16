Silent Sports

EventsDiscounted Season Passes at Winter Park On Sale Now

Discounted Season Passes at Winter Park On Sale Now

By Bruce Steinberg
11/16/2022
From Winter Park

As a non-profit foundation, in collaboration with the Town of Minocqua, Northwoods Land Trust, and private landowners, your support makes it possible to conserve and maintain 6,500 acres of land and miles and miles of multi-season trails along with providing events, races, and programs for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. We thank you so much for your support!

Your Annual Membership Includes:

  • Access to trail systems & park facilities
  • 10% discount on races
  • Free admission to events and programs
  • Voting privileges during the Board of Directors annual election
  • Free access to snow tubing
  • Member exclusive sticker
Contact Us: (715) 356-3309; [email protected] ; www.minocquawinterpark.org    
