Minocqua Winter Park: December Newsletter

Winter Season Greetings!

The snow has fallen and the temperatures have held to get this ski season off to a great start! Thanks to our incredible team of staff and volunteers, the ski trails have been rolled, trail signs are up, snowshoe trails are looking beautiful and the ice skating pond is phenomenal.

The Minocqua Winter Park Ski Shop has been open seven days a week, providing skis, gear, lessons and rentals. Their new addition to the building is a welcomed space for their gear and rentals! Check out their website here:

www.mwpskishop.com

We have a wonderful new team in the kitchen: Sue and Dan Perron! The kitchen is open on Friday, Saturday, Sundays & Monday from 10am-3:30pm, and will provide food service for pre-scheduled group visits as well. Please offer them a warm welcome to Winter Park when you’re in the chalet.

For more information on memberships, giving opportunities, volunteering, trail passes, events and our daily trail conditions and reports visit our website at:

www.minocquawinterpark.org

Or call the Minocqua Winter Park chalet @ 715-356-3309. Hope to see you on the trails, as they have been beautiful the last two weeks! Sincerely, Adriane

WE’RE HIRING!

Are you (or someone you know) looking for a job for the winter season? Consider assisting us with duties associated with the Tubing Hill and provide guests with a memorable Winter Park experience! Compensation and an annual membership are included!

This is a part time, seasonal, weekend position (Friday to Monday from 10 am to 4pm through February) with a competitive pay rate of $12/hour!

Please contact Adriane at:

[email protected]

Or call 218-236-9633 to inquire or apply!

Christmas Week Activities

We’ve got activities galore planned for the Holiday week (December 26th-January 1st). There’s something for the whole family! We always offer great season-round activities including:

Storybook Trails on Popple Loop Snowshoe Trail and the Chip Wulff Memorial Skating Pond

Interactive naturalist displays at the Nature Shelter

Weird and whacky trailside trivia and games on the easy Bunny Loop ski route

Cookie Loop 5.5km punch card challenge

Kids crafts and coloring in the Chalet and Nature Shelter

But check out these awesome holiday extras:

Storybook Ice Skating Party Wednesday, December 28th 1pm FREE (donations appreciated)

We’re throwing a skating party celebrating the book “Mice Skating” by Annie Sylvestro. Find the pages and read the story as you skate around the pond and enjoy a campfire, snacks, and a mouse-themed DIY craft in the Chalet.



Guest Naturalist Evening Program “Understanding Black Bears” Thursday, December 29th6pm-8pmMembers Free/ Non-Members $10

Featuring Naturalist Licia Johnson from the North Lakeland Discovery Center. Light refreshments and kids craft included. Click Here For More Info

Santa Sprints 2kmFamily Fun Ski Thursday, December 30th / 1pmFREE (Donations are appreciated)

Join us for a fun Christmas-costume themed easy fun ski. Be as competitive (or not) as you like.

Everyone gets a sweet treat. Click Here For More Info



New Year’s Eve Candlelight Snowshoe Saturday, December 31st, 5pm – 7pmMembers Free / Non-members $5. Enjoy a beautiful candlelight hike through the woods. Stop by the trailside campfires and roast marshmallows, and sip hot beverages. Choose from a 1 mile or .5 mile route Click Here For More Info

Wolf Tracks Rendezvous

Ski with the (wolf) pack this winter. Don’t forget that our Wolf Tracks Rendezvous (42km/24km skate or classic) race is coming up on February 4th, 2023! This race is an official Birkie qualifier, so you don’t want to forget to sign up!

http://Click here to register for the Wolf Tracks Rendezvous 24k & 42k ski race

The Giving Season Continues

There are many ways to support the Minocqua Winter Park Foundation. Check out just a few of the options below:

1.Become a Member

Just a reminder that we are now a membership-based organization! What does this mean for you? Well, instead of the “season pass” that you would be looking for every year that would give you access to the Winter Park during the winter season, you can have a membership that gives you access to numerous amenities and activities that the park has to offer YEAR-ROUND! Along with access to the trail systems and park facilities, memberships include a 10% discount on races, free admission to events and programs, voting privileges during the Board of Directors annual election, free access to snow tubing, and a member exclusive sticker!

http://Click Here to Become a Member

2.Become a Sponsor

We are proud to announce our partnership with the Northwoods Wildlife Center (NWC). The NWC is providing a generous amount of time and support on updating our trail maps. Redman Realty continues to support us as a top tier partner, as well as our new partner, Teeter’s Asphalt & Materials. Depending on your level of support you can receive organizational, business or individual recognition on our promotional materials, socials, at events and on our website. Contact Adriane for more information and to discuss partnership opportunities. at:

[email protected]

3.Donate

For our first annual Giving Tuesday campaign, we received close to $2000. Thank you to all those who jumped on board! As a result of reaching the $2000 milestone, Gary the Gruesome Groomer (in-training) received his new coat, and is starting to get the hang of grooming! He’s pictured here filling out the grooming report board in the chalet. We will continue to encourage donations EVERY Tuesday throughout the season to reach our goal of $30,000 to support our grooming operations. Donors who give $3000 or more earn a ride along in our new Pisten Bully.

Click Here To Donate Today

4.Purchase An “E”- Gift

Give a gift to that special someone who appreciates all that Winter Park has to offer. I’m sure you’ve noticed that our website has undergone a “facelift” recently. We are continuing to update and streamline the website daily to make sure guests can properly navigate all pages and receive the information they need. We are also very proud to announce that we now have a web store! Have you been looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? Look no further! We have e gift cards, day passes, and memberships available which can be accessed from the Store tab on our website.

5.Amazon Smile

Take one extra step as you complete your online Christmas shopping. Select the Amazon Smiles charitable giving program and choose the MWP Trail Fund as your charity. A percentage of your purchase will go to the Minocqua Winter Park Foundation. Easy!

Volunteer Opportunities

There are so many ways to lend a hand here at the park both indoors and outdoors. Click here to learn more about the volunteer program and how to get involved! Meanwhile, check out two upcoming volunteering opportunities:

New Year’s Eve Candlelight Snowshoe – We need help setting up and lighting candles, tending fires and serving hot chocolate, monitoring the trails and greeting guests. Click here for more information on positions and times and to sign up.

Wolf Tracks Rendezvous – We need help at biggest race of the year on Saturday, Feb. 4th. Email us at [email protected] if interested and stay tuned for details about positions and times.

Community Announcements

Lakeland Invitational Nordic Ski Race (Elementary-High School Teams)Tuesday, December 20th / 3:15 – 5:30 pm: The Lakeland Nordic High School and Middle School ski team practices practices here at Minocqua Winter Park and they bring wonderful energy and enthusiasm with them. Please come on out to support our home team Tuesday afternoon at Minocqua Winter Park!

Website: minocquawinterpark.org

Phone: (715) 356-3309

Email: [email protected]