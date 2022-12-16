CXC’s Drive & Match

Click on images to enlarge

Introducing Drive & Match

It’s time for the Year-End Drive: a time where we reflect and celebrate successes in programming, and work to ensure we can replicate and build on these efforts in the coming year.

We are excited to announce that with the help of generous CXC supporters, we have received a $20,000 fundraising match! This means that every dollar raised until this point will be worth double toward four main pillars of CXC: youth programming, programming for adaptive skiers and veterans, competition and excellence, and coach education.

All of the following realms are entirely dependent on fundraising, and we need your help to allow them continue:

Donate Here, and Thank you! https://donorbox.org/support-our-sport

NORDIC ROCKS

CXC provides participating schools in the Central region with specifically tailored skis, adjustable poles, and step-in bindings that fit over kids’ winter boots. The program takes place within the school day on school grounds, and is free for students. Nordic Rocks is one of the most influential programs expanding early access to cross country skiing around the country.

ADAPTIVE SKIERS AND DISABLED VETERANS

We believe that outdoor recreation is for everyone. This means not only holding specified programming and events for individuals with disabilities, but also including them to participate in all CXC events. CXC works with volunteer engineers and local manufacturers to provide adaptive ski equipment and sit-skis that allow all levels of ability to participate.

COMPETITION AND EXCELLENCE

The CXC Excellence Fund helps relieve the burden of cost for our highest level Central region skiers when they qualify for international competitions. Athletes who receive funding come back as role models, working with youth and junior athletes at CXC summer training camps.

COACH EDUCATION

CXC partners with US Ski and Snowboard to develop educational material as well as to plan and implement in-person conferences and clinics. Our goal is to build a widespread and common base of knowledge, providing continuous development opportunities for Central region coaches at all levels.

– CXC