Mora Heaven: Three Fun Ways to Celebrate the New Year

Saturday January 7th – First Chance Ski Race

Sunday January 8th – Skijoring and Fat Tire Race

Start the new year right here in Mora with the 2023 First Chance Ski race, Skijoring, and Fat Vasa Fat Tire Bike race.

FIRST CHANCE SKI RACE – Saturday 1/7/23, at the Nordic Center in Mora. Start time is 1:00pm. 5km and 10km options. Registration fee is $40 through Friday 1/6/23, $45 on the day of the race. Go to:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/2022FirstChanceSkiRace

SKIJORING – Sunday 1/8/23, at the Nordic Center in Mora. Start time is 9am. 5km and 10km options. Registration is $40. Go to:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=298397

FAT VASA FAT TIRE BIKE RACE – Sunday 1/8/23, at the Nordic Center, Start time is 10am, two distance options: short course (10-15km) or long course (20-30km) Registration fee is $40. Go to:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=298400

And of course, join us for Vasaloppet USA 2023! We are happy to announce that the Celebration Tent will be back, and we have LOTS of fun plan for the entire week. More news soon, meanwhile. Register here for all 2023 Vasaloppet USA events: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/VasaloppetUSA

Meanwhile, join us at the Nordic Center this weekend to enjoy the 10k of beautiful, well-groomed trails. The trails and facilities are open to the public at no charge. Donations are appreciated. Go to:

https://vasaloppet.us/race-weekend/nordic-ski-center/

Happy Trails, and Happy New Year, Vasaloppet USA!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: Welia Health, Swix, Salomon, Yellowstone Track Systems, Grand Casino Hinckley, Kanabec Times.