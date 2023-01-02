Birkie Trail Run Registration Now Open!

Who’s excited for the 2023 Birkie Trail Run?! The 2023 Trail Run will be held on September 22nd-23rd at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.

Choose Your Event!

Marathon (26.2 miles)

3-Person Marathon Relay (26.2 miles)

6-Person Marathon Relay (26.2 miles)

Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Nordic Trek (8.5 mile hike with or without trekking poles)

5 km Run/Walk

1 km Kids Dash (Free but please register)

Register Here:

https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=97559

3-Person Teams must have 2 or 3 team members and may exchange at any of the 5 exchange zones at the marathon aid stations.

3-Person Mixed Teams must have one member of each gender.

6-Person Teams must have 4 to 6 team members and may exchange at any of the 5 exchange zones at the marathon aid stations.

6-Person Mixed Teams must have two members of each gender. A 6-Person Team with only one person of either gender will not qualify for any team category.

A Masters’ team requires ALL members to be 40+ years old as of September 24, 2022.

Check out the details, including marathon relay race team configurations via:

https://www.birkie.com/run/events/birkie-trail-run/?utm_source=Birkie+Master+New&utm_campaign=a8246f3ec2-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_12_27_04_45&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-a8246f3ec2-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=a8246f3ec2&mc_eid=f80493a5e8