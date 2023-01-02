Silent Sports

January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

Birkie Trail Run Registration Now Open!

By Bruce Steinberg
01/02/2023
Who’s excited for the 2023 Birkie Trail Run?! The 2023 Trail Run will be held on September 22nd-23rd at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.

Choose Your Event!
  • Marathon (26.2 miles)
  • 3-Person Marathon Relay (26.2 miles)
  • 6-Person Marathon Relay (26.2 miles)
  • Half Marathon (13.1 miles)
  • Nordic Trek (8.5 mile hike with or without trekking poles)
  • 5 km Run/Walk
  • 1 km Kids Dash (Free but please register)

Register Here:

https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=97559

  • 3-Person Teams must have 2 or 3 team members and may exchange at any of the 5 exchange zones at the marathon aid stations.
  • 3-Person Mixed Teams must have one member of each gender.
  • 6-Person Teams must have 4 to 6 team members and may exchange at any of the 5 exchange zones at the marathon aid stations.
  • 6-Person Mixed Teams must have two members of each gender. A 6-Person Team with only one person of either gender will not qualify for any team category.
  • A Masters’ team requires ALL members to be 40+ years old as of September 24, 2022.

Check out the details, including marathon relay race team configurations via:

https://www.birkie.com/run/events/birkie-trail-run/?utm_source=Birkie+Master+New&utm_campaign=a8246f3ec2-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_12_27_04_45&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-a8246f3ec2-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=a8246f3ec2&mc_eid=f80493a5e8

