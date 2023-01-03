Jan. 29th: Town of Hayward’s Silent Sports Family Invitation – & it’s FREE!

Silent Sports

January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

EventsJan. 29th: Town of Hayward’s Silent Sports Family Invitation – & it’s FREE!

By Bruce Steinberg
01/03/2023
Joan Cervenka

Click on images to enlarge

The Town of Hayward invites one and all to join your friends and neighbors for the “4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day.” On Sunday January 29, 2023, from 1 until 4pm, come on out and enjoy the Town of Hayward Recreational Forest.

Need help in finding the BEST sledding hill ever? The Town of Hayward Recreational Forest is located at 16793 W County Hill Road, up and over the hill west, about 1.5 miles, of Greenwood Cemetery.

Planned events include: snowshoeing, cross country skiing, sledding, horse drawn sleigh rides, bonfire, hot chocolate and cookies provided. Bring your sleds, skis, smiles, snowshoes, family, and friends.

This is a FREE event. Everyone is invited. To find out the details watch the “Town of Hayward” Facebook page, or contact Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

If the weather gets iffy or changes need to happen, information will be posted on Town of Hayward Facebook page by January 27, 2023.

Birkie Trail Run Registration Now Open!

