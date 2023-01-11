Silent Sports

January 2023 Cover.

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022

Guide Clinic for Skiers

By Bruce Steinberg
01/11/2023
How to Guide Cross Country Skiers Who Have a Visual Impairment

Jan Guenther

What: Clinic on learning best practices in guiding cross country skiers with a visual impairment & meet some skiers you can potentially guide.

Led By: Clinic will be led by: BethAnn Chamberlain, U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing Emerging Athlete Coach

Where: Gear West, Long Lake, MN

When: Sunday, January 22nd 3PM – 4:30PM

Who: Anyone who is interested in learning more about how to guide cross country skiers who have a visual impairment.

Why: We need more guides! There are cross country skiers who are in need of a guide to get out and ski in the area.  Come and learn a new skill and meet some of these awesome people and athletes.

Please register for the clinic at this:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedHfjVZeLHY8pgwavgelOG-Y4fWO9qvVRVJ5OrcrD_QXrHFA/viewform

Leave a reply

