MECCA Winterfest virtual ski and snowshoe events have begun. Weather bestows huge gifts.

Mike Shouldice

Three snowstorms in the past three weeks put down 27 inches of snow allowing the grooming team to create a 12-15 inch compacted base across the 21Kilometer trail system. Groomers have been out daily putting the trails in great conditions. The snowshoe trails have been enjoyed as well.

Live Winterfest events will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, at MECCA Trails in Mercer. Live events will include the Claire d’Loon 5k, the Flowage 15k with classic and skate divisions, and an exciting new event for 2023: the MECCA 30k. Commemorative awards will be given for all competitive events according to age categories and gender. Following the race, skiers and volunteers will enjoy a pasty lunch while winners receive their awards

For those who prefer to participate on their own schedule, there are very popular virtual options for all the race events. Winterfest virtual options for skiers and snowshoers are offered through February 19th. The virtual events are self-timed, so skiers may ski the course as many times as desired and record their fastest time. In addition to the events mentioned above, skiers can also choose the virtual Turtle River Pursuit, which combines an 11k classic loop and an 11k skate loop and may be completed individually or as a team. As with the live races, commemorative awards will be given for all virtual competitive events according to age categories and gender.

“Shoers” can register for the virtual Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour, a non-competitive event allowing participants to enjoy MECCA’s snowshoe trails, which meander through the wonderfully scenic forest and wetlands surrounding the chalet. The 1-mile Klondike Trail and 2-mile Mercer Springs Trail show off the beauty of the pines, hardwoods, spruce, tamaracks, and cedars.

The community is also invited to a Candlelight Ski-Shoe-Hike beginning at dusk on January 28, 2023. It features a 1-mile candlelit trail open to all for skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking.

MECCA has hosted this candlelit event for decades, offering community members a great way to enjoy the trails, bonfires, hot chocolate, and cookies. The event is family- and dog-friendly and is free for the community. Registration is not required, but those who register in advance will have the option to buy a commemorative and stylish Winterfest hat.

Winterfest is an annual winter celebration that showcases the beauty of the MECCA trails and is sponsored by the Gogebic Range Health Foundation. The event serves as MECCA’s fundraiser, and proceeds are used to promote, enhance, and maintain the trails, equipment, and facilities. Winterfest also supports the MECCA Experience Fund, which provides funding for students and other groups to visit MECCA Trails throughout the year.



Participants are welcome to sign up for more than one event. Registration is now open and there is a discount for registering before January 15. All registrants for paid events will receive a commemorative Winterfest Nordic ski hat.

