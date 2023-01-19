Silent Sports

Mora Vasaloppet 2023 Ski Race Schedule

By Bruce Steinberg
01/19/2023
The race is just a few weeks away!

 Be sure to register before the rates increase on January 29, 2023. Here is the ski race schedule.

Saturday February 11, 2023:

Freestyle Ski Races (skate and classic style)

10:30 am Start in Downtown Mora: The Vasa Freestyle 48 km & the the Dala Freestyle 34 km

11:30 am – Start in Downtown Mora: The Bellringer Freestyle 15km & the the Team Freestyle 15km

Noon – Skier lunch in the Celebration Tent following your race

3:00 pm – Awards ceremony

Sunday February 12, 2023:

10:30 am – Classic-Style Only, Start in Downtown Mora: The Classic 42km & the Half Classic 21km

Noon: Skier lunch in the Celebration Tent following your race

2:00 pm: Awards ceremony

1:30 pm: The Miniloppet Children’s race, start at the Nordic Center

For all races, REGISTERE HERE:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/VasaloppetUSA

And take a look at all of the fun events planned for Vasaloppet week:

https://vasaloppet.us/race-weekend/2023-race-week-schedule/

We look forward to seeing you here in Mora!


Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA

