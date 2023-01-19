Mora Vasaloppet 2023 Ski Race Schedule
The race is just a few weeks away!
Be sure to register before the rates increase on January 29, 2023. Here is the ski race schedule.
Saturday February 11, 2023:
Freestyle Ski Races (skate and classic style)
10:30 am Start in Downtown Mora: The Vasa Freestyle 48 km & the the Dala Freestyle 34 km
11:30 am – Start in Downtown Mora: The Bellringer Freestyle 15km & the the Team Freestyle 15km
Noon – Skier lunch in the Celebration Tent following your race
3:00 pm – Awards ceremony
Sunday February 12, 2023:
10:30 am – Classic-Style Only, Start in Downtown Mora: The Classic 42km & the Half Classic 21km
Noon: Skier lunch in the Celebration Tent following your race
2:00 pm: Awards ceremony
1:30 pm: The Miniloppet Children’s race, start at the Nordic Center
For all races, REGISTERE HERE:
https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/VasaloppetUSA
And take a look at all of the fun events planned for Vasaloppet week:
https://vasaloppet.us/race-weekend/2023-race-week-schedule/
We look forward to seeing you here in Mora!
Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA