In Cable, WI, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 6pm, Community Center, County Highway M 

COMMUNITY FORUM TO DISCUSS CABLE ROD & GUN CLUB RENOVATIONS ANNOUNCING PUBLIC INFORMATION SESSION

The Cable Rod & Gun Club (CRGC) and Concerned Neighbors invite you to a public

information session and discussion of ongoing renovations to the gun club.

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 6 pm Cable Community Center on County Highway M in Cable. (13660 Cty Hwy M Cable, WI 54821)

This is an opportunity for gun club users, area residents and visitors to work toward solutions

that benefit all.

The community meeting is on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 6 pm at the Cable Community

Center. Please do not miss this opportunity to learn what is happening and to express

any concerns. This meeting will be facilitated by a moderator. There will be ample

opportunity for community discussion and questions.

DISCUSSION: Opportunity for gun club users, area residents & visitors to work together on solutions that will benefit all.

Background:

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Family, & vacation homes, small businesses, short term rentals, gun sport enthusiast center, snowmobile & ATV trails, American Birkebeiner Ski & Bike Trails, National Scenic Waterway, Cable Union Airport, Landmark Conservancy, Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike trails. Will the planned renovations affect the enjoyment of the outdoors and property values?

REVENUE CONSIDERATIONS: Tourism is the main source of revenue for the Town of Cable and for Bayfield and Sawyer Counties. It is vital to preserve & enhance the Northwoods experience for all users, residents and visitors. Safety and noise mitigation are top priorities.

Meeting will be facilitated by a moderator.

Ample Opportunity for discussion and questions.