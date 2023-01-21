Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Articles
Menu

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

Uncategorized
UncategorizedIn Cable, WI, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 6pm, Community Center, County Highway M 

In Cable, WI, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 6pm, Community Center, County Highway M 

By Bruce Steinberg
01/21/2023
0
0
Share:

COMMUNITY FORUM TO DISCUSS CABLE ROD & GUN CLUB RENOVATIONS ANNOUNCING PUBLIC INFORMATION SESSION

The Cable Rod & Gun Club (CRGC) and Concerned Neighbors invite you to a public
information session and discussion of ongoing renovations to the gun club.
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 6 pm Cable Community Center on County Highway M in Cable. (13660 Cty Hwy M Cable, WI 54821)
This is an opportunity for gun club users, area residents and visitors to work toward solutions
that benefit all.
The community meeting is on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 6 pm at the Cable Community
Center. Please do not miss this opportunity to learn what is happening and to express
any concerns. This meeting will be facilitated by a moderator. There will be ample
opportunity for community discussion and questions.

DISCUSSION: Opportunity for gun club users, area residents & visitors to work together on solutions that will benefit all.  

Background: 

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Family, & vacation homes, small businesses, short term  rentals, gun sport enthusiast center, snowmobile & ATV trails, American Birkebeiner Ski  & Bike Trails, National Scenic Waterway, Cable Union Airport, Landmark Conservancy,  Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike trails. Will the planned renovations affect the  enjoyment of the outdoors and property values? 

REVENUE CONSIDERATIONS: Tourism is the main source of revenue for the  Town of Cable and for Bayfield and Sawyer Counties. It is vital to preserve &  enhance the Northwoods experience for all users, residents and visitors. Safety  and noise mitigation are top priorities. 

Meeting will be facilitated by a moderator.  

Ample Opportunity for discussion and questions. 

Previous Article

Mora Vasaloppet 2023 Ski Race Schedule

Next Article

Raise the Roof Fundraising at MWP

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.