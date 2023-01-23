NORTH END CLASSIC CELEBRATES 23RD EVENT

CABLE, WIS. (January 15, 2023) Over 200 racers are expected to participate in the 23rd running of the North End Classic Ski Race on February 12, with another 30 to 40 youngsters skiing in the Cookie Classic kids race. This year’s race returns to the event’s traditional weekend, two weeks before the Birkie. While this weekend has typically been an extremely busy couple of days on the regional ski racing calendar, with two other major racing events taking place – the Pre-Birkie and the Wisconsin High School State Championships, the traditional weekend has proven to be a more convenient date for the racers, particularly those who are already coming to the area for the Pre-Birkie.

The North End Classic will start at 10:00 a.m. on the west end of the powerline on the Birkie Trail just off Randysek Road, two miles south of Cable and finish at the North End Trailhead located at 41640 Randysek Road. The classic technique race will feature distances of 25 km and 12.5 km. The first 200 registered racers in the 12.5km or 25km races will receive a custom Borah Teamwear ski hat.

Younger skiers, age 3 and up, will enjoy their own event, the North End Cookie Classic. The Cookie Classic will start immediately following the two longer distance races and offer distances of .5 km, 1 km, and 2 km. The Cookie Classic is free and all skiers will receive a bag of cookies on a ribbon as their award.

Registration for this year’s event will be or by mail only, with registration closing at 5:30 PM, Saturday, Feb. 11. And you can register by clicking on the following link:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=299300

Race entry will cost $51 for adult racers through Jan. 31, and $61 from Feb. 1-Feb. 11. There is no race day registration. Youth entry (under 18) is $20 through Feb. 11. Online registration can also be found at the above website.

One dollar of every entry will be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service in support of their efforts in the community.

Bib pick-up will be at Redbery Books in Cable on Saturday, February 11 from 6:00-7:30 PM and Sunday, February 12 from 7:30-9:30AM.

Spectators can watch the start or finish by driving south from Cable and parking near the North End Trailhead and walking or skiing to the start area. Following the race, skiers may pick up their awards and enjoy hot pasta and refreshments at the Rivers Eatery in downtown Cable.

The North End Classic is the primary fundraising event for the non-profit, 501(c)3 North End Ski Club, which maintains the North End Trailhead, 32 km of ski trails and 10 km of snowshoe trails in cooperation with the Bayfield County Forest. The North End Trailhead is a highly regarded local winter recreation site with a reputation for consistently groomed trails.

For additional information visit:

https://northendskiclub.org/

As always, the North End Classic is grateful for the generous support of many area businesses and race organizers extend a hearty thank you to 2023 North End Classic sponsors!

For further information, call (715)381-8744 or email:

nesc@cindyandjason

As always, the North End Classic is grateful for the generous support of many area businesses and race organizers extend a hearty thank you to 2023 North End Classic sponsors! Major Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, Rivers Eatery. Gold Sponsors: Essentia Health Pharmacy, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital/Water’s Edge, Out There Nordic, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services. Silver Sponsors: Backroads Coffee, Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Redbery Books, Sawmill Saloon, Velo Café. Bronze Sponsors: Brickhouse Café, Cable Chiropractic Clinic, Cable Lumber & Home, Coop’s Pizza Parloure, Cresthill Resort, Drumming Woods B&B, Marketplace Foods, Northern Native Plantscapes, Rondeau’s, Town of Namakagon, United Church of Christ.