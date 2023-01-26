Canoecopia Registration Happening Now!

Darren Bush

CANOECOPIA The world’s largest paddlesports consumer show

Canoe-what?

Canoecopia is the largest paddlesports consumer event in the world. More than 100,000 square feet of kayaks, canoes, stand up paddleboards, outdoor equipment and clothing, with the best selection of the season, make Canoecopia a “must go” place for gear!

Every March, thousands of paddlers from all over the globe show up for three reasons:

First, education and inspiration. The folks who present at Canoecopia are the best paddlers and teachers from all over the globe. With over 100 presentations and clinics, Canoecopia is also an educational event where you can learn about specific gear for your style of paddling, develop skills to get you where you want to go, and discover some of the many places to paddle, both near and far.

Second, learn from guides, outfitters, and schools. Canoecopia has over a hundred exhibitors who are leaders in their areas of expertise.

Third, access to great gear. We search the paddlesports world to bring the best gear at fair prices.

Facts About Canoecopia

• 45 year history.

• Over 20,000 visitors annually

• Over 200 exhibitors.

• Eight speaker rooms with capacity from 100 to 500 seats.

“Canoecopia was a huge winner for us! It gave us great exposure to lots of people who hadn’t heard of us, and many who knew about us but had never gotten to see and try our gear in person. We will definitely be coming back again next year!” – Danny Warnock, Superior Gear

Where do I Come In?

While many of the folks who exhibit are our manufacturers, we allow select exhibitors to participate as well. These include outfitters, guide services, outdoor schools, chambers of commerce and destination promoters, and other paddling-adjacent businesses. We also invite many small builders of canoes, kayaks, paddles, and other artistic works. It make the show better, gives it more variety, and gives customers a chance to look at new, bespoke brands that make the paddling world so culturally rich.

“Canoecopia is a unique opportunity to bring the best paddlesports manufacturers together with thousands of the best paddlesports customers all under one roof. Canoecopia leaves you grinning ear to ear with eager anticipation for the paddling season ahead.” Chris Hipgrave – Director of Sales, P&H, Pyranha Kayaks.

“We were very impressed with the quality of vendors at this show. This was a high-energy expo and the Rutabaga Paddlesports team did a phenomenal job of organizing this event. The speaker line-up was educational and diverse, and the expo floor was bustling the entire weekend.”

– Tom Warchol, BoardSafe Docks

“We have exhibited at Canoecopia show for over 30 years now, one of the smartest marketing moves we ever made. The community is a wonderful thing to be a part of and our annual participation at Canoecopia has been a huge part of that connection for our business. Customers make the trip to the show each year just to learn and engage with other vendors and attend the seminars. The show gets better each year as folks look forward to making new face-to-face connections and renewing acquaintances. Well done!” – Blayne Hall, Williams and Hall Outfitters

Registration

We vet all applicants to make sure they’re a good cultural fit. If you received this flyer, we’ve already decided you’d fit in at Canoecopia. Congratulations! Sign up by clicking here:

https://www.rutabaga.com/canoecopia/exhibitorReg.asp?e=noTC

Booth Pricing

Standard 10’ by 10’ $720 Corner 10’ by 10’ $930 Standard 10’ by 20’ $1,275 Corner 10’ by 20’ $1,650 Large 20’ by 20’ $2,425

Endcap 20’ by 20’ $3,100

Hands down, Canoecopia is the best event we show at all year. Stellar organization, great crowd, happy people, consistent sales every year. We can’t say enough!

– Aubrey Miller, REDBUDSUDS

For information about other custom booth sizes, contact Darren at:

[email protected]

“Of all the events on our calendar each year, Canoecopia is by far my favorite. The paddling community is so full of vibrant, inspiring and welcoming people. Canoecopia provides a rare chance to meet so many fellow paddlers in one place; to shake hands and tell stories; to celebrate a thing we all love. It truly gives shape to my year in a way little else can.” – Todd Randall, Sanborn Paddles

Advertising on canoecopia.com

We allow select advertising on our website. The ads stay up on the website for the year until we add new advertisers in late winter.

Square – 220×220 pixels – $400

Located on the right side of most pages when viewed on a desktop with a few exceptions for pages where we need the full width of the browser. Ad drops to the bottom of the page when viewed on a smartphone. Ads will rotate.

Premium Square – 220×220 pixels – $650

Located on the left column on all web pages when viewed on a desktop. Ad drops to the bottom when viewed on a smartphone. Premium square ads show on all web pages in all formats. Ads will rotate.

You can apply for advertising here or use the following QR code.

“2022 was our first year at Canoecopia and it took our breath away. No, literally from constantly talking to consumers about our products. We will be back for years to come, Rutabaga puts on a heck of a show!” – Greg Fishell, Fishell Paddles

“Canoecopia has been a wonderful opportunity for us to meet with hundreds of outdoor enthusiast looking for that next great outdoor adventure. We have spoke with show attendees from all over the country in past years.” – Angie Pierce, Alabama Mountain Lakes