January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

Races/EventsMora Vasaloppet Rate Increase this Sunday

Mora Vasaloppet Rate Increase this Sunday

By Bruce Steinberg
01/27/2023
Bell Tower Hill Awaits You!



Register Now Before The Rates Increase on Sunday. The 2023 Vasaloppet USA Ski Races are only a few weeks away, and Bell Tower Hill will be ready for you.
Registration fees increase this coming Sunday 1/29/23 so be sure to register now before the rates go up!

Register Here For All Races:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/VasaloppetUSA

Here is the lineup for the weekend:

Saturday February 11th Freestyle Ski Races (skate or classic) starts in downtown Mora10:30 am – The Vasa Freestyle 48km10:30 am – The Dala Freestyle 34km11:30 am – The Bellringer Freestyle 15km11:30 am – The Team Freestyle 15km

Sunday February 12th Classic-Only Ski Races10:30 am – The Classic 42km – starts in downtown Mora10:30 am – The Half Classic 21km – starts in downtown Mora1:30 pm – The Miniloppet Children’s Ski Race – starts at the Mora Elementary School.

We look forward to having you join in the fun this February!

Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA

