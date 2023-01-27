Mora Vasaloppet Rate Increase this Sunday





Register Now Before The Rates Increase on Sunday. The 2023 Vasaloppet USA Ski Races are only a few weeks away, and Bell Tower Hill will be ready for you.

Registration fees increase this coming Sunday 1/29/23 so be sure to register now before the rates go up!



Register Here For All Races:



https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/VasaloppetUSA



Here is the lineup for the weekend:



Saturday February 11th Freestyle Ski Races (skate or classic) starts in downtown Mora10:30 am – The Vasa Freestyle 48km10:30 am – The Dala Freestyle 34km11:30 am – The Bellringer Freestyle 15km11:30 am – The Team Freestyle 15km



Sunday February 12th Classic-Only Ski Races10:30 am – The Classic 42km – starts in downtown Mora10:30 am – The Half Classic 21km – starts in downtown Mora1:30 pm – The Miniloppet Children’s Ski Race – starts at the Mora Elementary School.



We look forward to having you join in the fun this February!



Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA

