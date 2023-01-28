Inaugural Ski de She EXTREMELY Successful!

Well done, ABSF. The 2023, Inaugural Ski de She began on Friday, January 27th, with the 3-Day events for the Ski de She Camp registrants. And the gun went off Saturday morning with a huge crowd of Ski de She skiers in the classic and skate divisions of races, with skiers given three choices of lengths:

Friday’s Camp Registrants enjoyed the following well-planned events:

1:00pm: Check-in, Meet and Greet

Check-in, Meet and Greet 1:30-3:30pm: Outdoor ski sessions

Outdoor ski sessions 3:30-4:00pm: Warm up!

Warm up! 4:00-6:00pm: Indoor sessions The Importance of Coordinating Breathing and Movement with Fluid Health and Fitness Changing the Clothing Game: Dressing for Distance with Abby Drach of Indura Athletic You Already Won, You Showed Up with Margie Nelson Wisconsin’s Growing Outdoor Recreation Industry with Mary Monroe Brown

Indoor sessions 6:00pm: Dinner Provided by Lakewoods Resort & Lodge Wine provided by White Stag

Dinner 6:30pm: Race Strategies with an Age Perspective with Jan Guenther of Gear West

Race Strategies with an Age Perspective with Jan Guenther of Gear West 7:00pm: Wine and Waxing Waxing Clinic presented by Swix

Wine and Waxing 8:30pm: Close for the day

And Silent Sports Magazine’s own Michael McFadzen was there to record exclusive video of the classic and skate starts!

Skate Start, First of Three Laps. Exclusive Video by Michael McFadzen, for Silent Sports Magazine

Overall Winners of the Ski de She, Gear West-Sponsored 30K:

1st: Ingrid Thyr (18 to 29 , Minneapolis, MN ) in 1:36.28 , 3:12 per K pace , taking home the $1,000 winner’s prize!

, ) , , 2nd: Chelsey Youngberg (18 to 29, Duluth, MN) in 1:37.34, 3:15 per K pace, taking home the $750 second place prize!

3rd: Erica Wagner (30 to 39, Duluth, MN) in 1:39.42, 3:19 per K pace, taking home the $500 third place prize!

Prize money went to the top 5 finishers in the 30K!

Exclusive Audio-Only Interview of Ingrid Thyr, Overall Winner of the 30K Skate. Exclusive for Silent Sports Magazine by Michael McFadzen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLCJzcwYPAs

And the Classic Start!

An Impressive Inaugural for the ABSF’s Ski de She!, Exclusive Video by Michael McFadzen, for Silent Sports Magazine

Overall Winners of the Backroads 20K Classic:

1st: Josie Nelson (40 to 49, Hayward, WI) in 1:14.29, for a 3:43 per K pace

2nd: Zoe Reker (30 to 39, Minneapolis, MN) in a very close 1:14.28, for a 3:43 per K pace

3rd: Julia Lavanger (18 to 29, Minnepaolis, MN) in 1:17.34, for a 3:52 per K pace

Great Birkie Trail tracks and skate deck courtesy of Kurt & Crew! Video by Mike McFadzen.

And You Can Listen to Mike McFadzen’s interview with the elusive Birkie Head Trail Groomer Kurt Proctor!

An interview with the elusive head groomer for the ABSF, Kurt Proctor, by Michael McFadzen, Silent Sports Magazine. Images courtesy of the (c) American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Overall Winners of the Riverbrook 10K Freestyle:

Faye Braun (Holy Cow – 14 and under age group!, Lakeville, MN) in 40:50, for a 4:04 per K pace .

. Heather Carlson (40 to 49, St. Paul, MN) in 42:53, for a 4:17 per K pace.

Maddy Schwartz (Also in the 14 and under age group!, Hayward, WI), in 43:18, for a 4:19 per K pace.

CONGRATULATIONS To – –

All Winners & all Finishers, who are now Founders of the Inaugural Ski de She!

You can go to Searchable Ski de She Results Here:

https://my.raceresult.com/231717/results

