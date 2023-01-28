Inaugural Ski de She EXTREMELY Successful!
Well done, ABSF. The 2023, Inaugural Ski de She began on Friday, January 27th, with the 3-Day events for the Ski de She Camp registrants. And the gun went off Saturday morning with a huge crowd of Ski de She skiers in the classic and skate divisions of races, with skiers given three choices of lengths:
- 30k Skate Race presented by Gear West
- 20k Classic Race presented by Backroads Coffee and Vibes Bakery
- 10k Skate/Classic Race presented by Riverbrook Bike & Ski
Friday’s Camp Registrants enjoyed the following well-planned events:
- 1:00pm: Check-in, Meet and Greet
- 1:30-3:30pm: Outdoor ski sessions
- 3:30-4:00pm: Warm up!
- 4:00-6:00pm: Indoor sessions
- The Importance of Coordinating Breathing and Movement with Fluid Health and Fitness
- Changing the Clothing Game: Dressing for Distance with Abby Drach of Indura Athletic
- You Already Won, You Showed Up with Margie Nelson
- Wisconsin’s Growing Outdoor Recreation Industry with Mary Monroe Brown
- 6:00pm: Dinner
- Provided by Lakewoods Resort & Lodge
- Wine provided by White Stag
- 6:30pm: Race Strategies with an Age Perspective with Jan Guenther of Gear West
- 7:00pm: Wine and Waxing
- Waxing Clinic presented by Swix
- 8:30pm: Close for the day
And Silent Sports Magazine’s own Michael McFadzen was there to record exclusive video of the classic and skate starts!
Overall Winners of the Ski de She, Gear West-Sponsored 30K:
- 1st: Ingrid Thyr (18 to 29, Minneapolis, MN) in 1:36.28, 3:12 per K pace, taking home the $1,000 winner’s prize!
- 2nd: Chelsey Youngberg (18 to 29, Duluth, MN) in 1:37.34, 3:15 per K pace, taking home the $750 second place prize!
- 3rd: Erica Wagner (30 to 39, Duluth, MN) in 1:39.42, 3:19 per K pace, taking home the $500 third place prize!
Prize money went to the top 5 finishers in the 30K!
Exclusive Audio-Only Interview of Ingrid Thyr, Overall Winner of the 30K Skate. Exclusive for Silent Sports Magazine by Michael McFadzen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLCJzcwYPAs
And the Classic Start!
Overall Winners of the Backroads 20K Classic:
- 1st: Josie Nelson (40 to 49, Hayward, WI) in 1:14.29, for a 3:43 per K pace
- 2nd: Zoe Reker (30 to 39, Minneapolis, MN) in a very close 1:14.28, for a 3:43 per K pace
- 3rd: Julia Lavanger (18 to 29, Minnepaolis, MN) in 1:17.34, for a 3:52 per K pace
And You Can Listen to Mike McFadzen’s interview with the elusive Birkie Head Trail Groomer Kurt Proctor!
Overall Winners of the Riverbrook 10K Freestyle:
- Faye Braun (Holy Cow – 14 and under age group!, Lakeville, MN) in 40:50, for a 4:04 per K pace.
- Heather Carlson (40 to 49, St. Paul, MN) in 42:53, for a 4:17 per K pace.
- Maddy Schwartz (Also in the 14 and under age group!, Hayward, WI), in 43:18, for a 4:19 per K pace.
CONGRATULATIONS To – –
All Winners & all Finishers, who are now Founders of the Inaugural Ski de She!
You can go to Searchable Ski de She Results Here:
https://my.raceresult.com/231717/results
Next Up for Camp Registrants on Sunday:
- 8:00am: Yoga
- Provided by Hayward Fitness Fanatics
- Bring a yoga mat!
- 9:00am: Breakfast
- Breakfast and coffee provided by Backroads Coffee
- Bakery items provided by Vibes Bakery
- 9:30am: Keynote Speaker, presented by Fischer
- 10:30am: Coaches Q&A
- 11:00am: On-snow Ski Time
- 1:00: Head home tired, happy, and full of plans to meet up with friends to ski!