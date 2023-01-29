A Ski de She Interview with Kikkan Randall

Michael McFadzen

Kikkan Randall underway at the 2020 Birkie. 2:25 finish. Winner of age group not long after defeating breast cancer. Amazing! Credit © American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation 2020, Click on images to enlarge.

Perhaps you know some of Kikkan Randall’s cross-country skiing success story. But here’s a review for you! She has won 17 U.S. National titles, made 29 podiums on the World Cup, made five trips to the Winter Olympic Games and had the highest finish by an individual American woman. And of course the incredible 2018 Olympic Champion effort – Ladies Team Sprint with Jessie Diggins. Kikkan was also the 2012, 2013 & 2014 World Cup Overall Sprint Champion, 13 x World Cup Victories. 29 x World Cup Podiums6 x Olympic Top Tens.

Kikkan is the perfect keynote guest speaker for the 2023 inaugural Ski de She, celebrating women and women power in cross-country skiing and well beyond. For beyond her cross-country skiing success, Kikkan has the following other life notables:

Joined forces with the V Foundation to help raise funds for cancer research .

to help raise funds for . Took part in a panel discussion as we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Title IX alongside three other incredible female athlete cancer survivors.

alongside three other incredible female athlete cancer survivors. Became an official member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Said Kikkan, “I was elected by my fellow Olympic athletes along with Emma Terho (FIN) to an 8 year term on the Athlete’s Commission. The Olympic movement is important to me. The Olympic spirit unites countries around the world, provides a ‘stadium of dreams’ for aspiring athletes and promotes a message of peace and togetherness.“

Born: 1982 (age 40 years), Salt Lake City, UT

1982 (age 40 years), Salt Lake City, UT Spouse: Jeff Ellis (m. 2008)

Jeff Ellis (m. 2008) The couple’s son, Breck, was born in April 2016 – and then she went on to win Olympic Gold with Jessie Diggins 18 months later.

Said Kikkan: “[I was] super-excited to be joining the NBC Olympics team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing! I will be joining the all-star commentators that called the PyeongChang 2018 gold medal race Chad Samela and Steve Schlanger.”

Check out the NBC 2014, Sochi Olympic Games video ‘Kikkanimal” to see what kind of typical workout goes into making an Olympic and World Cup Champion!

Interesting Kikkan Sidebar-type Facts that round out her unique personality

Breck climbing on Mom. Photo courtesy of Kikkan Randall.

Her favorite color is blue (pink is a close 2nd), Favorite food is Canadian bacon and pineapple pizza.

Her fastest mile on the track is 5:00.2, and …

A direct quotation: “I can ride a unicycle.”

“I was born on New Year’s Eve.”

Community involvement:

Healthy Futures is a program geared towards inspiring and teaching Alaska’s kids to get active and live healthy lifestyles. Their mission is to empower Alaska’s youth to build the habit of daily physical activity for a lifetime of wellness and to provide youth the opportunity to participate in recreational events.

is a program geared towards inspiring and teaching Alaska’s kids to get active and live healthy lifestyles. Their mission is to empower Alaska’s youth to build the habit of daily physical activity for a lifetime of wellness and to provide youth the opportunity to participate in recreational events. Fast and Female is an organization dedicated to the empowerment through sport of young women ages 9 to 19.

is an organization dedicated to the empowerment through sport of young women ages 9 to 19. POW’s mission is to unite and actively engage the global snow sports community to lead the fight against climate change.

Go to www.kikkan.com where you can read about Kikkan’s cancer fight and her support for research. Also — $2 FROM EVERY ITEM SOLD GOES TO SUPPORT THE CDP [Center for Disaster Philanthropy] COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2020.

Kikkan’s Mental & Physical Strength: “On May 31, 2018 just over 3 months after achieving my lifelong goal of winning an Olympic gold medal I was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple positive breast cancer. To say that it rocked my world is an understatement. I went through all the phases. At first I experienced disbelief. Like, ‘No. This can’t be right. Not me. I can’t have this. I then shifted to anger and frustration, like, ‘This isn’t fair I have done everything right. This can’t be happening to me.’ It went against everything I believed to be true. If you are young, healthy and have no family history you don’t get breast cancer. At least that’s what I used to think. I quickly learned that cancer doesn’t discriminate but I truly believe being healthy and active during my treatments will help me get through it.”

Getting to ski with Kikkan Randall at Ski de She! An interview with Lena Mitkey, Kohler, WI, 30 to 39, who finished the 30K skate in 1:41.14, 8th overall, 3rd in her age group. Well done, Lena! (And a nice plug for Greenbush, too!) – Followed by an interview with Blair Flickinger, ABSF Marketing & Communications Director, on the impact of Kikkan Randall on ski de She and its Participants!

