Loppet Lovers Special 50% discount off your second race

50% discount off your second race For those of you who want to ski in both the freestyle races on Saturday 2/11 (The Vasa, The Dala, The Bellringer, The Team) AND the classic races on Sunday 2/12 (The Classic, The Half Classic), we have a special offer just for you! Register for your first race, receive 50% off the fees for your second race. All you need to do is register for one race, then contact the Vasaloppet office to receive the promo code for 50% discount on your second race. email [email protected] or call 320-679-2629 REGISTER HERE MoraloppetFebruary 4th 10:30 am Moraloppet Benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development Fund.The Moraloppet is a fundraising event benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development Fund.There are events for skiers of all capabilities ranging from beginners to elite athletes. 20km, 10km race options plus a 5km tour. Adults $40, Kids under 18, $20. Dala horse trophies awarded to the 1st place male and female finishers in the 20km and 10km races. Prizes for the 2nd and 3rd place male and female finishers.REGISTER HERE Double LoppetFebruary 4-5 and February 11-12 Double LoppetSki in any of the City of Lakes Loppet skiing events February 4-5, then ski in any of the Vasaloppet USA ski races on February 12-13, and earn your Double Loppet medal. After you finish your Vasaloppet ski race, just stop in the Vasaloppet office and pick up your medal. A Loppet for EveryoneFebruary 11-12 Vasaloppet USAVasaloppet USA has a race for everyone – for all ages, and all skill levels.Saturday Freestyle (classic or skate) Ski Races – The Vasa 48k, The Dala 34k, The Bellringer 15k, The Team 15k.Sunday Classic-only Ski Races – The Classic 42k, The 21k Classic, plus the Miniloppet Children’s ski race.REGISTER HERE for all races. There is a loppet event for everyone, of all ages and skill levels. We look forward to Loppeting with you, right here in friendly Mora, Minnesota!

Happy Trails,Vasaloppet USA