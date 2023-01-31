Big News from the Big Lake!





On Saturday, Jan 28, the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation (NPLSF) announced a first-in-the nation plan to “Decarbonize the Parks,” an ambitious, comprehensive project to cut carbon pollution from all 5 national park facilities on Lake Superior and pursue net-zero energy consumption. We were thrilled to have joining us for the announcement (L to R) Denice Swanke, Superintendent of Isle Royale, Tom Irvine, Executive Director of NPLSF, US Sen. Tina Smith, and Eric Dayton, Founder & CEO Askov Finlayson, the lead investor in the report.



Why?



With 10% of the world’s fresh water, Lake Superior is one of the fastest warming lakes on earth and is being battered as never before with violent storms, declining cold water fisheries, and unstable lake ice. The time to lead with tangible action and build climate resiliency into our Lake Superior National Parks is now.



How?

In partnership with the 5 park superintendents and regional tribal leadership, NPLSF will help each park transition to clean, renewable energy using off-the-shelf proven technology, such as solar panel systems, PV battery storage, air and ground source heat pumps and EVs, along with meticulous attention to basic energy efficiency and conservation.



Impact:

– Build climate resilient parks

– Save money in the long term

– Create a powerful model for other parks and the public to follow



What can you do?

Show your support for this work and the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation.

More information:

– Click on: Watch this video to see our why

– And click on: Read more about the project

– And click on: Download to read the summary implementation report by energy consultants Willdan/E3

– Contact us to let us know what you think: [email protected]



There is much work, and reward, ahead. Thank you for being a supporter of this important initiative!

The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of:

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore * Grand Portage National Monument * Isle Royale National Park Keewenah National Historical Monument * Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore