Volunteers Still Needed For Wolf Tracks Rendezvous, Saturday, February 4th!

This is Winter Park’s signature race. It’s our biggest event of the year! We are still looking for some volunteers especially Course Marshal, Aid Station, and Road Crossing Monitors. We are so close to meeting our volunteer goal but we are a few people short in these critical areas. Help us put on an amazing event that draws close to 200 people from around the country.*Volunteers receive a beverage/meal ticket, a free MWP day pass & a discount code for tickets to the Ice Cold Beer Fest happening that day (2/4) from 12pm-4pm downtown Minocqua.

If you have any questions, please email us at: