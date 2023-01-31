Silent Sports

January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

By Bruce Steinberg
01/31/2023
Saturday, February 4th

Blue ski guy full tracks
Volunteers Still Needed For Wolf Tracks Rendezvous, Saturday, February 4th
 This is Winter Park’s signature race. It’s our biggest event of the year! We are still looking for some volunteers especially Course MarshalAid Station, and Road Crossing Monitors. We are so close to meeting our volunteer goal but we are a few people short in these critical areas. Help us put on an amazing event that draws close to 200 people from around the country.*Volunteers receive a beverage/meal ticket, a free MWP day pass & a discount code for tickets to the Ice Cold Beer Fest happening that day (2/4) from 12pm-4pm downtown Minocqua.
If you have any questions, please email us at:

[email protected]

For More Information And To Sign Up: Click here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094dadad22a7ffc52-wolf#/

Contact UsPhone: (715) 356-3309Website: www.minocquawinterpark.orgEmail: [email protected]
