Fund-raiserProject Mobility, Changing Lives One Bike at a Time

Project Mobility, Changing Lives One Bike at a Time

By Bruce Steinberg
02/02/2023
Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser

We are excited to introduce a new fundraiser to help change lives one bike at a time!﻿

Click here to get your Square(s) NOW:

https://checkout.square.site/buy/DP7X746HLMQNZBIXPERBTH6V

Get your square(s) now for only $25 each so you can add some more fun while watching the big game! Imagine winning and knowing you helped Project Mobility and our mission. We can’t think of anything better!

$250 Payout each quarter!!!

Want to help change lives one bike at a time but not interested in purchasing a square? Make a general donation below to our GoFundMe campaign, by clicking on . . .

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-ultimate-present-this-holiday-season-2022

