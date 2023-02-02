Project Mobility, Changing Lives One Bike at a Time
Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser
|We are excited to introduce a new fundraiser to help change lives one bike at a time!
Click here to get your Square(s) NOW:
https://checkout.square.site/buy/DP7X746HLMQNZBIXPERBTH6V
|Get your square(s) now for only $25 each so you can add some more fun while watching the big game! Imagine winning and knowing you helped Project Mobility and our mission. We can’t think of anything better!
$250 Payout each quarter!!!
Want to help change lives one bike at a time but not interested in purchasing a square? Make a general donation below to our GoFundMe campaign, by clicking on . . .
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-ultimate-present-this-holiday-season-2022