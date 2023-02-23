Silent Sports

February 2023 Cover. Photo Courtesy of the (c)ABSF

Remember the Excitement of 2022 and Look Forward to the Fever 2023! (c) ABSF. Thank you ABSF People for Helping to Create an Exceptional Birkie Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!

XC Skiing
Video: Ben Popp on the 2d Open Track

By Bruce Steinberg
02/23/2023
0
0
Video & Interview by Michael McFadzen

At the Open Track Wednesday Korte Start, left to right: Silent Sports Magazine managing editor Bruce Steinberg, Birkie Executive Race Director Ben Popp, and Silent Alarm contributor and pro selfie-taker Michael McFadzen. Click on image to enlarge.

Birkie Executive Director Ben Popp, while running the largest Cross-Country Ski Race in the USA, will take on any task to help the race be a success, and make skiers feel welcome. Silent Sports Magazine found Ben Popp at the Open Track Korte start line welcoming skiers and taking their Birkie Bags for loading up and delivering them to the finish line, doing any task to advance the skier experience. And here is the video of Ben doing the same, welcoming skiers as they finish. Thank you Ben Popp and all the ABSF staff and volunteers!

