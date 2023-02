A Spotlight on Some Cool Birkie People: The Man Who Films those Elite Race Videos, Ambassadors, & Forerunners!

Check out the following three videos!

Cameraman Patrick Frost, seated facing backwards on a snowmobile, minutes before rolling film to capture the Elite Men’s race – the entire Birkie Trail!

Cheering skiers on but also working to send help where needed along the entire Birkie Classic and Skate Trails!

Note: With apologies, the video cuts out a bit early, but is still cool to learn from.