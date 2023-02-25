Silent Sports

February 2023 Cover.

Thank you ABSF People for Helping to Create an Exceptional Birkie Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!

Overall 2023 Birkie Skate Champions & Their Victory Achievements!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/25/2023
Women’s 2023 Birkie Skate Champion, Alayna Sonnesyn, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2:27:35, with Men’s Champ David Norris, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, 2:05:39. With This Win, Alayna Now Has a 4-Time Winner’s Streak. Will She Catch Caitlin Gregg’s 5? And David Had Finished 2d last year, Leading Down Main Street Until Being Edged Out in the Final Few Meters and Half a Ski Length by Gerard Agnellet of France. This year, David Took Off From the Lead Pack Early and Ended Up Leading From About Fire Tower to the Main Street Finish, Crossing the Finish Line with a Commanding Lead Over Gerard of Approximately 2 Mins., 21 seconds. What Will These Two Champions Do Next at Birkie 50?!

Photo by Michael McFadzen.

Leave a reply

