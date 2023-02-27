Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Announces 2023 Bike Recipient Organizations

Kristie Goforth

Group of students from Mendota Elementary School receiving their bikes. Click on images to enlarge. Photo by Kristie Goforth.

Madison, WI – Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison collects thousands of donated bicycles from individuals and organizations and refurbishes them to give away to marginalized communities in the area. In order to distribute bikes efficiently and equitably, FB4K Madison relies on community distribution partners to help find new owners for the bicycles. Distribution partners include other 501c3 charitable organizations, community centers, churches, and schools. These organizations identify the bike recipients and collect numerous data points for FB4K. Their collaboration is an essential part of this work. To date, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has supported 126 other nonprofit organizations by providing them with free bicycles for those in need with a total of 8,300 bicycles distributed since the organizations first bike giveaway in spring of 2017.

Much of the work of refurbishing bicycles is done by volunteers. Thousands of volunteer hours are invested in making the bicycles look their best. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has professional bike mechanics on staff who ensure the safety of the bikes for their new owners.

If you’d like to be a part of this important work, visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison website at . . .

https://fb4kmadison.org/

. . . and click the Volunteer button. Corporate teams and volunteer groups of 6-12 people are always welcome and are hosted on Fridays from 12:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the bike workshop in south Madison.

2023 FB4K Madison Bike Recipient Organizations

*Avenues to Community

*Badger Prairie Needs Network

Bethel Horizons Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

Box of Balloons

Building Bridges

*School District of Cambridge

*Caring & Sharing

*Casa De Fey

Centro Hispano

Chavez Elementary School

*Deerfield Community School District

*DeForest Area School District

*Elver Park Neighborhood Center

GiGi’s Playhouse

Hawthorne Elementary School

Jamestown Neighborhood Association

Leopold Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

*Madinah Academy Muslim School

*Midvale Elementary School

One City Schools

*Sojourner Family Peace Center

*Stoughton Area School District

Sun Prairie Area School District

Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center

Tri 4 Schools

Waunakee Neighborhood Center

Cesar Chavez Community Center

Dr. John Bryant Community Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Humble Park Community Center

Tyler Domer Community Center

*first time bike recipient organization

DJ, Bodie, and Dutchess are Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison recipients. Photo by Mariah Zahn.

About Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. The organization gives bikes away through a robust network of nonprofit organizations and schools that determine the bike recipients most in need.

Media inquiries: FB4K Madison – Executive Director Kristie Goforth at:

[email protected] or 608-444-8641

More information can be found at:

https://fb4kmadison.org