February 2023 Cover. Photo Courtesy of the (c)ABSF

Remember the Excitement of 2022 and Look Forward to the Fever 2023! (c) ABSF. Thank you ABSF People for Helping to Create an Exceptional Birkie Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!

Cycling
CyclingFree Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Announces 2023 Bike Recipient Organizations

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Announces 2023 Bike Recipient Organizations

By Bruce Steinberg
02/27/2023
Kristie Goforth

Group of students from Mendota Elementary School receiving their bikes. Click on images to enlarge. Photo by Kristie Goforth. 

Madison, WI – Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison collects thousands of donated bicycles from individuals and organizations and refurbishes them to give away to marginalized communities in the area. In order to distribute bikes efficiently and equitably, FB4K Madison relies on community distribution partners to help find new owners for the bicycles. Distribution partners include other 501c3 charitable organizations, community centers, churches, and schools. These organizations identify the bike recipients and collect numerous data points for FB4K. Their collaboration is an essential part of this work. To date, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has supported 126 other nonprofit organizations by providing them with free bicycles for those in need with a total of 8,300 bicycles distributed since the organizations first bike giveaway in spring of 2017.

Much of the work of refurbishing bicycles is done by volunteers. Thousands of volunteer hours are invested in making the bicycles look their best. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has professional bike mechanics on staff who ensure the safety of the bikes for their new owners.

If you’d like to be a part of this important work, visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison website at . . .

https://fb4kmadison.org/

. . . and click the Volunteer button. Corporate teams and volunteer groups of 6-12 people are always welcome and are hosted on Fridays from 12:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the bike workshop in south Madison. 

VOTED 2022 MOST LOVED CHARITY  So Please WATCH A 30 SECOND VIDEO ABOUT FB4K

2023 FB4K Madison Bike Recipient Organizations

*Avenues to Community 

*Badger Prairie Needs Network 

Bethel Horizons Foundation 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County 

Box of Balloons 

Building Bridges 

*School District of Cambridge

*Caring & Sharing 

*Casa De Fey 

Centro Hispano 

Chavez Elementary School 

*Deerfield Community School District 

*DeForest Area School District 

*Elver Park Neighborhood Center 

GiGi’s Playhouse 

Hawthorne Elementary School 

Jamestown Neighborhood Association 

Leopold Elementary School 

Lincoln Elementary School 

*Madinah Academy Muslim School 

*Midvale Elementary School 

One City Schools 

*Sojourner Family Peace Center 

*Stoughton Area School District 

Sun Prairie Area School District 

Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center 

Tri 4 Schools 

Waunakee Neighborhood Center 

Cesar Chavez Community Center 

Dr. John Bryant Community Center 

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 

Humble Park Community Center 

Tyler Domer Community Center 

*first time bike recipient organization

DJ, Bodie, and Dutchess are Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison recipients. Photo by Mariah Zahn.

About Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. The organization gives bikes away through a robust network of nonprofit organizations and schools that determine the bike recipients most in need.

Media inquiries: FB4K Madison – Executive Director Kristie Goforth at:

[email protected] or 608-444-8641 

More information can be found at:

https://fb4kmadison.org

