Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Announces 2023 Bike Recipient Organizations
Kristie Goforth
Madison, WI – Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison collects thousands of donated bicycles from individuals and organizations and refurbishes them to give away to marginalized communities in the area. In order to distribute bikes efficiently and equitably, FB4K Madison relies on community distribution partners to help find new owners for the bicycles. Distribution partners include other 501c3 charitable organizations, community centers, churches, and schools. These organizations identify the bike recipients and collect numerous data points for FB4K. Their collaboration is an essential part of this work. To date, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has supported 126 other nonprofit organizations by providing them with free bicycles for those in need with a total of 8,300 bicycles distributed since the organizations first bike giveaway in spring of 2017.
Much of the work of refurbishing bicycles is done by volunteers. Thousands of volunteer hours are invested in making the bicycles look their best. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has professional bike mechanics on staff who ensure the safety of the bikes for their new owners.
If you’d like to be a part of this important work, visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison website at . . .
. . . and click the Volunteer button. Corporate teams and volunteer groups of 6-12 people are always welcome and are hosted on Fridays from 12:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the bike workshop in south Madison.
2023 FB4K Madison Bike Recipient Organizations
*Avenues to Community
*Badger Prairie Needs Network
Bethel Horizons Foundation
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
Box of Balloons
Building Bridges
*School District of Cambridge
*Caring & Sharing
*Casa De Fey
Centro Hispano
Chavez Elementary School
*Deerfield Community School District
*DeForest Area School District
*Elver Park Neighborhood Center
GiGi’s Playhouse
Hawthorne Elementary School
Jamestown Neighborhood Association
Leopold Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School
*Madinah Academy Muslim School
*Midvale Elementary School
One City Schools
*Sojourner Family Peace Center
*Stoughton Area School District
Sun Prairie Area School District
Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center
Tri 4 Schools
Waunakee Neighborhood Center
Cesar Chavez Community Center
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Humble Park Community Center
Tyler Domer Community Center
*first time bike recipient organization
About Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. The organization gives bikes away through a robust network of nonprofit organizations and schools that determine the bike recipients most in need.
