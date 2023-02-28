March 4th at Minocqua Winter Park: Volunteers Needed for the Squirrel Hill Loopy Loppet / Beat the Bunny Ski Races!

The Loopy Loppet is less than a week away and we are still looking for a little help running this super fun spring ski event!

Positions include Bib Pick Up and Registration, Food Prep, Aid Station, Awards, and more!

Costumes are highly encouraged for spectators, racer, and volunteers alike! This race is all about fun and is a fantastic way to celebrate another successful ski season.

Volunteers also receive a free day pass and a drink ticket for helping out. Come on over and enjoy the day-bring your cowbells and help cheer on the racers!

Click hereto volunteer!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094dadad22a7ffc52-squirrel#/

If you have any questions, send an email to us at [email protected] and we’d be happy to help!

Contact MWP Via: Phone: (715) 356-3309; Email: [email protected]; Website: minocquawinterpark.org