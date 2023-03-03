Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

March 2023 Cover. Photo by Christi Stellingworth.

ON THE COVER: A bucolic scene on the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway, Lake Wausau/Wisconsin. As noted by photographer Christi Stellingworth, “On September 17, 2022, we were out on the river watching the sunset, worshiping the beauty of the sun.” Thank you to Christi as well as to Faye Blaubach and Sandy Hoogland.

Articles
Menu

Strong Falls Trails HIGHLIGHTS - Marinette County WI. See story in the March 2023 Silent Sports Magazine
News Release
News ReleaseSo Proud of Our Contributors!

So Proud of Our Contributors!

By Bruce Steinberg
03/03/2023
0
0
Share:
Click on image to enlarge

After the soaring highs of the Birkie issue, there is no let-up in the issues that come next, proven by the cover and content of the March issue.

Coming Next:

As managing editor, I’m juggling the issue being delivered, the one going to press, the one with the next great stories coming in – thank you contributors! – finishing the next and scheduling the next while developing the schedule for the next few months’ issues. Some stories are already planned for 2024!

And the writers always make it a pleasure. Therefore –

I thought I’d share the April issue cover, too, featuring one of the most unique MTB rides you can take anywhere, this happening to be in Keweenaw. So-cool photo by Nathan Miller. And the cover blurbs show only a portion of the content, as does the March issue cover. Time to give Silent Sports Magazine a try at only $2.08 per issue; less, with a two or three-year subscription. Just call 715 258 4360, or go to:

https://www.shopmmclocal.com/product/silent-sports-magazine/

TagsHow to Subscribe
Previous Article

Terrific Birkie Skate/Classic Elite Video by Skinnyski.com/Bruce ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.