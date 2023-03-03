So Proud of Our Contributors!

Click on image to enlarge

After the soaring highs of the Birkie issue, there is no let-up in the issues that come next, proven by the cover and content of the March issue.

Coming Next:

As managing editor, I’m juggling the issue being delivered, the one going to press, the one with the next great stories coming in – thank you contributors! – finishing the next and scheduling the next while developing the schedule for the next few months’ issues. Some stories are already planned for 2024!

And the writers always make it a pleasure. Therefore –

I thought I’d share the April issue cover, too, featuring one of the most unique MTB rides you can take anywhere, this happening to be in Keweenaw. So-cool photo by Nathan Miller. And the cover blurbs show only a portion of the content, as does the March issue cover. Time to give Silent Sports Magazine a try at only $2.08 per issue; less, with a two or three-year subscription. Just call 715 258 4360, or go to:

https://www.shopmmclocal.com/product/silent-sports-magazine/