GRANDMA’S MARATHON NEARING SELLOUT,

Fewer Than 500 Entries Still Available in 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

(DULUTH, MINN.) — Fewer than 500 entries are left in the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon, keeping this year’s race on pace to be one of the fastest sellouts in the organization’s history.

The fastest Grandma’s Marathon has ever reached capacity was in 2016, when the event was full by December 31. If this year’s current pace continues, race organizers expect this to be just behind that year in terms of all-time early registration success.

“It’s somewhat unprecedented, the demand we’re seeing for this year’s event,” Marketing & PR Director Zach Schneider said. “It’s difficult to compare this year to years when the race was smaller than it is today, but in terms of sheer participation numbers we’re looking at perhaps the biggest race weekend Grandma’s Marathon has ever had.”

There are also 150 entries remaining in the 2023 William A. Irvin 5K and Great Grandma’s Challenge, which allows participants to run both the 5K on Friday night and full marathon on Saturday morning.

The entry fees for each of the available races are as follows, with registration accepted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Grandma’s Marathon (450 spots remaining)

$140 – January 1-March 31

$150 – April 1-June 1

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

SOLD OUT

William A. Irvin 5K (150 spots remaining)

$50 – January 1-June 1

Full Great Grandma’s Challenge (150 spots remaining)

$215 – January 1-March 31

$225 – April 1-June 1

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge

SOLD OUT

Those still interested in participating in this year’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon do still have the option to sign up with one of our official 2023 Charity Partners, with details available here:

https://grandmasmarathon.com/the-marathon/charity-partners/

To register or to find more information, please visit:

http://grandmasmarathon.com

The 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 15-17 and is presented by Toyota, Members Cooperative Credit Union, and ASICS.

ABOUT GRANDMA’S MARATHON

Grandma’s Marathon began in 1977 when a group of local runners planned a scenic road race from Two Harbors to Duluth, Minnesota. After seeing just 150 participants that year, the race weekend has now grown into one of the largest in the United States and welcomes more than 20,000 participants for its three-race event each June.

The race got its name from the Duluth-based group of famous Grandma’s Restaurants, the first major sponsor of the marathon. In addition to the 26.2-mile race, the organization has now added the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K to its weekend offerings.

As the popularity of Grandma’s Marathon has grown, our mission has stayed the same – to organize, promote, and deliver annual events and programs that cultivate running, educational, social, and charitable opportunities to our communities.

Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization with a nine-person, full-time staff and a 17-member Board of Directors.