Launch of the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation

Lake Notes

Spring 2023

Welcome to the inaugural issue of Lake Notes! In this quarterly publication you will find news and updates about our majestic lake’s 5 national parks—and how you can steward and enjoy them in any season. We’re so glad you’re here!

First Up, Here’s a Cool, Important, & Totally Free Webinar For You!

Apostle Islands in National Geographic Magazine:

Get the “story behind the story” in our Webinar March 30, 7PM CT

Lake Superior’s own Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is featured in National Geographic this month! We were honored to have helped this story come to light and are thrilled to invite you to join award-winning photographer David Guttenfelder, stellar reporter Stephanie Pearson, and NPLSF Executive Director Tom Irvine for a conversation about the article—and more stunning photos. Learn more about and register for this free, exciting online webinar event, co-hosted with the Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, by going to:

https://www.nplsf.org/post/apostle-islands-national-geographic-webinar

To donate to the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation, please go to:

https://www.nplsf.org/donate

Decarbonize the Parks: A Nation-Leading Transition to Clean Energy

Lake Superior’s 5 national parks will be the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize park buildings, infrastructure, and land transportation thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration led by NPLSF. It will take teamwork to move our parks to clean energy and we are thrilled with everyone who could help us announce the project (especially Askov Finlayson) at the Great Northern Festival.

Learn More at:

https://www.nplsf.org/post/decarb-the-parks-announcement



Meet NPLSF Board Member Tim Cochrane: Former National Park Superintendent, Historian, and Author.

As Grand Portage National Monument Superintendent for 20 years, Tim Cochrane developed deep knowledge of Lake Superior and worked closely with the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe and their Tribal Council. As an author, he shares the stories of this special place, including in his new book, Making the Carry, an illustrated biography of a John and Tch-Ki-Wis Linklater. Learn more about Tim, one of NPLSF’s newest board members and order his latest book! Go to:

https://www.nplsf.org/post/nplsf-board-member-tim-cochrane

Announcements

NPLSF is a proud sponsor of the North American Moose Conference and Workshop, May 22-26, 2023 at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino in Grand Portage, MN, hosted by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Join us to learn about the latest scientific research on moose, field trips, and more.

NPLSF’s Lake Superior Podcast has some exciting recent episodes including an interview with veteran musher Blake Freking and Pine Marten expert Jonathan Pauli, Professor of Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison.

NPLSF offers its deepest sympathy to Sue Warner and the family and friends of Tom Warner on the sad occasion of his passing. We are honored to be the charity of choice for Tom’s memorial donations, and extend sincere gratitude to all who have remembered Tom in this manner. What a beautiful way to elevate treasured times spent with family and friends enjoying the unique wilderness of Lake Superior and to ensure its long-term protection for future generations.

Become a Partner!

The national parks of Lake Superior are a national treasure and a reason for regional pride. As the only philanthropic partner to the 5 parks, the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation is a nonprofit organization, and we rely on contributions to successfully enhance and preserve the parks today and for generations to come. Please consider a gift to NPLSF today. Thank you for your partnership!

Visit the Parks

Isle Royale opens April 15! Remember – it’s best to plan ahead for your trip to make sure you have the needed transportation and reservations.

Thinking about a kayak trip this summer? Apostle Islands and Pictured Rocks National Lake Shores offer some of the most stunning sea kayaking in the world—and it’s not too early to make sure you’re ready.

The Grand Portage Heritage Center offers a chance to explore the cultural history of Lake Superior, any time of year and even from your own home, via this fascinating film about the Grand Portage National Monument (also available in Anishinaabemowin).

Keweenaw National Historical Park also offers an array of educational programs for any weather, including changes to “go underground” on a mining tour.



The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of:

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore * Grand Portage National Monument * Isle Royale National Park * Keweenaw National Historical Park * Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore