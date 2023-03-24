Tenth Annual Celebrate Trails Day Draws Focus to Community, Climate and Well-Being Impacts of Trails Nationwide

Hundreds of Organizations and Thousands of People Will Join Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to Showcase the Value of Trails on April 22 as Demand for Walking and Biking Infrastructure Surges Nationwide

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails advocacy organization, is encouraging Americans to walk, bike and be active outside in a demonstration of the impact that trails make for people, places and the planet.

Celebrate Trails Day, aligned with Earth Day this year, comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity for trails, walking and biking—bringing new focus to trails as essential infrastructure to the health and well-being of people, places and the planet.

Locations in the Midwest and Elsewhere Across the Nation

For example, a recent opinion poll conducted by RTC found that most Americans (87%) feel that trails contribute to the well-being of the community,​ and many Americans say they’re interested in using trails more than they do now; 26% say a lot more, and 36% say a little more. Overall, a majority of people (62%) report using trails once a week or less, but 24% say they’re using trails more than they did in the past year, which is particularly true for Black (35%) and Latino (27%) trail users.

The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, the majority of trips taken in the United States are within a 20-minute bike ride or less, and more than 1 in 4 trips are within a 20-minute walk or less. By swapping more of these trips from car trips to walking or biking, the U.S. economy could save more than $22 billion and decrease CO 2 emissions by 54 million tons annually.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 25% of Americans are inactive and that increasing our physical activity is one of the best things we can do for our health. Findings from the Community Preventive Services Task Force recommends parks, trails and greenways as infrastructure interventions that increase physical activity. These improvements, however, need to be combined with community engagement to increase awareness, expand programs and enhance access.

For the last decade, Celebrate Trails Day has been the nation’s annual spring celebration of America’s trails and a motivator for people to be active. More than 750 events have taken place nationwide, rallying tens of thousands of people. In 2022, Celebrate Trails Day participants reported more than 65 minutes of being physically active outside on the trail, which contributed significantly to the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity adults should get each week. Combined, participants logged over 812,000 minutes of physical activity on Celebrate Trails Day, and one-quarter (24%) reported swapping a short car trip for a walk or a bike ride to their destination. This nationwide moment continues to be a meaningful and symbolic way to illustrate the direct impact that trails have on some of the most pressing issues facing communities across the country.

WHAT: National Celebrate Trails Day

WHEN: April 22, 2023

WHERE: Events will be taking place across the country. People can find events and ideas for getting

out on the trail and sign up to participate to win prizes at railstotrails.org/celebratetrails.

To find creative ideas for getting outside, photo and video content for use with credit to RTC, and direct access to RTC’s free trail-finder website and app, TrailLink.com™, reporters are encouraged to visit RTC’s Celebrate Trails Day website.

For more information about Celebrate Trails Day, or to find events and enter to win prizes, visit railstotrails.org/celebratetrails and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media. Celebrate Trails Day is sponsored by Active People, Healthy Nation, “Parks for All” championed by Hydro Flask, Warm Peet, and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

Celebrate Trails Day is made possible because of the support of our partners and sponsors, including the event’s premier sponsor, Athletic Brewing, alongside EARTHDAY.ORG; REI Co-op; Hydro Flask and the Parks for All program; the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Active People, Healthy Nation initiative; Warm Peet; Catrike; Mirrycle; the William G. Pomeroy Foundation; Sports Backers; Pure Cycles; Nemo Equipment; Latino Outdoors; the Patagonia store in Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C.; Primal Wear; and the National Cycling League.

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April. The national celebration is organized by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Follow #CelebrateTrails on social media for updates, and connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.