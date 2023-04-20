Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to giveaway bikes on April 29 

Photo by Kristie Goforth. Click on image to enlarge.

Madison, WI – On Saturday, April 29, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will begin to distribute bikes to non-profit organizations and schools throughout Dane County. The organization plans to give away over 1,600 bicycles in 2023. The giveaway event will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop located at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will partner with over 33 organizations to help distribute bicycles to marginalized communities. You will need to enter off Nob Hill Road because the street will be blocked off for the giveaway event. It’s important to note that all of our bike recipients have been pre-determined by our robust network of nonprofits and schools. The event is not open to the general public. We ask that media outlets not publish our address so we do not have to turn people away who are not registered. “We’re on a mission to see that every kid in Dane County who wants a bike gets one, no matter their financial position or ability. We are dedicated to making the joys of biking inclusive to everyone even if they have different abilities or have never ridden before. Bikes can be modified to fit every individual’s needs,” said executive director, Kristie Goforth.

Mariah Zahn, Simple Focus Studios. Click on image to enlarge.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a non-profit that works toward transportation equity by donating bikes to marginalized communities. Many of the organization’s bike recipients are first-generation bike owners. Used bicycles of all shapes and sizes are collected year-round. Bike donation drives are held in October and November. They are then refurbished by FB4K mechanics with help from volunteers from January through April. Then the organization distributes the fully refurbished bicycles each spring.

Goforth continued by saying, “Bikes are also a main form of transportation for many individuals. They’re not just toys for kids. We give bikes to kids and to adults from organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Centro Hispano, River Food Pantry, Building Bridges, and many others.”

“Getting kids on bikes allows them to establish early healthy habits, gets them outside, and helps them maintain their social connections throughout the summer months. They also provide independence and help them discover the joy that comes from having a bike of their own. A lot of our kids use them to get to school and their jobs.,” said Goforth. “I know how much having a bike meant to me when I was a kid and sharing that experience is what makes this effort so rewarding.”

Free Bikes for Kidz Madison, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that hosted its first bike giveaway in 2017. The organization is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and relies on donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations to make its work possible. Bike giveaways are not open to the public but the media is welcome to attend. For interviews, please contact Kristie Goforth at (608) 444-8641 or by email at [email protected] or just show up at the event between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Please note that there will be another bike giveaway event at the same time on Saturday, May 6, 2023.