Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

April 2023 Cover. Photo by Nathan Miller.

Articles
Menu

Cycling the Adventure Mine, Greenland, MI, at the base of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Video by Michigan Trails.

Kicking off “Ride the Keweenaw” weekend series by cycling the Adventure Mine, Greenland, MI, at the base of the Keweenaw Peninsula. If you can make it through this part of the ride, you may be able to conquer the rest of the Keweenaw!
EventsFund-raiser
EventsProject Mobility: Our Adaptive Bike Giveaway Contest is Live!

Project Mobility: Our Adaptive Bike Giveaway Contest is Live!

By Bruce Steinberg
04/25/2023
0
0
Share:


Our Adaptive Bike Giveaway Contest is Live!

Check out the 5 amazing individuals in this year’s contest! One lucky person is going to win an adaptive bike generously donated by Freedom Concepts and presented at this year’s Everybody Rides. If you have joined us in the past you have been able to witness this amazing moment.  View Stories / VoteDonateLearn More  DSC_0454.JPGDSC_0326.JPGDSC_0480.JPGSponsorRegister Now! Volunteer  FREE T-Shirt Ends 5/23!
Register before you miss out on our 11th Annual Everybody Rides T-Shirt!
Register Now!

*Shirt color may change | Final design coming soon! Official ER Bike Jersey – Ends TOMORROW!
Tech 2.0 Cycling Jersey performance fabrics and features – $79

Register Now to Purchase!
Already registered and want to purchase? Email us!

  
TagsProject Mobility
Previous Article

A Gentle Force of the Wilderness

Next Article

Spring Into Action with Special Olympics Illinois

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.