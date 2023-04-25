Spring Into Action with Special Olympics Illinois

Lewis Plane Pull – Saturday, April 29: Register your 10-person team for the ultimate game of tug-of-war, pulling an aircraft 12 feet as fast as possible on the tarmac of Lewis University in Romeoville.

Click here to learn more and sign up.



Cop on a Rooftop – Friday, May 19: Join Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run in grabbing your morning cup of joe from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM at one of the 336 participating Dunkin’ stores throughout Illinois.



Click here to learn more and find participating locations.



Chicago White Sox Special Olympics Illinois Day – Saturday, May 20



Come out to Guaranteed Rate Field for a Tailgate Party and Pre-Game Parade starting at 11:00 AM, followed by game time at 1:10 PM. And, $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois.



Click here to learn more and purchase your tickets