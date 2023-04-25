Silent Sports

April 2023 Cover.

Events
Spring Into Action with Special Olympics Illinois

Spring Into Action with Special Olympics Illinois

By Bruce Steinberg
04/25/2023
Spring Games Is in Play: Our athletes are taking to the track over the next few weeks for the Spring Games. The Region B event in Mt. Prospect kicked off the 2023 season on April 15-16, followed by the Region K event in Herrin on April 20. Click here to view photos as they’re uploaded. View our event schedule here to find an upcoming Spring Games near you.
Volunteers Are Needed at the Summer Games in June: The largest sports event of the year, the Summer Games, has traditionally seen more than 4,000 athletes, 60 Unified partners, and 1,750 coaches. The three-day event consists of competition in seven different sports, along with a Young Athletes event, a Healthy Athletes area, and more. We couldn’t do what we do without YOUR help!
Learn more about the 2023 Summer Games, happening June 9-11 in Bloomington-Normal, and sign up to volunteer here.
Upcoming Fundraising Events
Lewis Plane Pull – Saturday, April 29: Register your 10-person team for the ultimate game of tug-of-war, pulling an aircraft 12 feet as fast as possible on the tarmac of Lewis University in Romeoville.
Click here to learn more and sign up.

Cop on a Rooftop – Friday, May 19: Join Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run in grabbing your morning cup of joe from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM at one of the 336 participating Dunkin’ stores throughout Illinois.

Click here to learn more and find participating locations.

Chicago White Sox Special Olympics Illinois Day – Saturday, May 20

Come out to Guaranteed Rate Field for a Tailgate Party and Pre-Game Parade starting at 11:00 AM, followed by game time at 1:10 PM. And, $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois.

Click here to learn more and purchase your tickets
