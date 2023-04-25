Spring Into Action with Special Olympics Illinois
|Spring Games Is in Play: Our athletes are taking to the track over the next few weeks for the Spring Games. The Region B event in Mt. Prospect kicked off the 2023 season on April 15-16, followed by the Region K event in Herrin on April 20. Click here to view photos as they’re uploaded. View our event schedule here to find an upcoming Spring Games near you.
| Volunteers Are Needed at the Summer Games in June: The largest sports event of the year, the Summer Games, has traditionally seen more than 4,000 athletes, 60 Unified partners, and 1,750 coaches. The three-day event consists of competition in seven different sports, along with a Young Athletes event, a Healthy Athletes area, and more. We couldn’t do what we do without YOUR help!
Learn more about the 2023 Summer Games, happening June 9-11 in Bloomington-Normal, and sign up to volunteer here.
|Upcoming Fundraising Events
|Lewis Plane Pull – Saturday, April 29: Register your 10-person team for the ultimate game of tug-of-war, pulling an aircraft 12 feet as fast as possible on the tarmac of Lewis University in Romeoville.
Click here to learn more and sign up.
Cop on a Rooftop – Friday, May 19: Join Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run in grabbing your morning cup of joe from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM at one of the 336 participating Dunkin’ stores throughout Illinois.
Click here to learn more and find participating locations.
Chicago White Sox Special Olympics Illinois Day – Saturday, May 20
Come out to Guaranteed Rate Field for a Tailgate Party and Pre-Game Parade starting at 11:00 AM, followed by game time at 1:10 PM. And, $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois.
Click here to learn more and purchase your tickets