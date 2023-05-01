Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

May 2023, photo by Greg Wagner, wagner photography.com

Articles
Menu

Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival 2022. Video upload by Sandra Hoogland.

CyclingPaddling
CyclingNew Outdoor Website Combines Best of Michigan’s Pedaling and Paddling

New Outdoor Website Combines Best of Michigan’s Pedaling and Paddling

By Bruce Steinberg
05/01/2023
0
0
Share:

Erin Fanning

Just in time for summer, a new, one-of-a-kind website:

michiganbiyaking.com

This website introduces Michigan kayakers and bicyclists to the niche sport of biyaking—simply using a bicycle, instead of two motorized vehicles, for the shuttle between the put-in and takeout when paddling.

Biking over the Pigeon River. Courtesy of Erin Fanning. Click on image to enlarge.

The free online guide includes recommended biyaking trips across Northern Lower Michigan for all ages with information about location, distance, highlights, difficulty, and maps. Over time, the site will expand to include biyaking routes from the entire state.

For michiganbiyaking.com creators, Erin Fanning and Keith Radwanski, biyaking has come to mean hours spent exploring Michigan’s rural roads, sandy two-tracks, and twisting single-tracks, followed by a paddle down one of its many rivers. It’s the perfect combination of the two sports, and the only way Erin and Keith have kayaked 35 (and counting) Michigan rivers. 

With more than 11,000 inland lakes, 6.8 million acres of state and national forest, 3,251 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, and 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, Michigan is truly a paddling and pedaling paradise.

Visit michiganbiyaking.com for more information.

TagsBiyaking
Previous Article

Add Your Nominations for the CXC Annual ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.