The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the fifth annual running of the North End Trail Run/Walk on Saturday, May 27. The Trail Run/Walk is a low-key, low-frills event intended to provide a community-building event and an opportunity to enjoy the local trails.

The trail run will take place at the North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Rd. in Cable, about two miles south of downtown Cable. The North End Trailhead is home to the North End Ski and Snowshoe Trail system and the North End Warming Cabin.

The North End Trail Run/Walk will start and finish at the trailhead and will include 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and half-marathon (13.1 miles) distances. Start times are half Marathon – 8:30 a.m., 10K – 9:15 a.m., and 5 K – 9:30 AM.

All courses will utilize the CAMBA Ojibwe singletrack bike trail and segments of the North End Ski Trails. The terrain is constantly rolling and varied with a few sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area and, except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original “old school” rustic character. It is narrow, twisting, and has regular technical attributes (rocks and roots). The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types.

The entry fee for all distances is $31. For kids under 12 the fee is $15 with a goodie bag. Kids under 12 are free without a goodie bag. One dollar from every registration will be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service to support the great work they do for our community.

Registration will be open until 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 26. To be guaranteed a goodie bag racers must register by Tuesday, May 23. All registration will be online. To register, visit:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?

Day-of bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin starting at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top overall men’s and women’s finishers in each race, as well as first place in each 10-year age group. There will be no awards ceremony and awards will be presented immediately following the race. All participants will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s Pies in Downtown Cable and a jar of homemade jam from the ladies of the UCC Church in Cable.

https://www.tillys-pies.com/

For more information, go to:

https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run/.

All proceeds benefit the North End Ski Club, a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, and maintenance of the trails and trailhead. For additional information, contact race director Shelly Wilson at 715/307-3720.