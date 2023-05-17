Celebrate 20 Years of CXC and Support a Great Cause

Dear CXC members and friends, With joy and gratitude, we write to you today as we celebrate our organization’s 20th anniversary!



Over the past two decades, we’ve seen a passionate community flourish, dedicated to the sport of cross-country skiing. Each of you has been instrumental in shaping Central Cross Country Skiing into what it is today. From introducing youth to skiing through Nordic Rocks for Schools to nurturing talented junior athletes, we’ve come a long way together.



To celebrate this special occasion, we’d love to have you join us for an exciting opportunity to win an awesome Trek bicycle, all while supporting a cause that means a lot to us—the CXC Adaptive Program.







The CXC Bike Drawing’s 9th edition brings with it a thrilling opportunity. Thanks to the remarkable generosity of our partner, the drawing winner will have the privilege of selecting a prized possession from an exhilarating lineup of TREK bikes, which includes: Trek Fuel EX 9.8 XT Gen 6 Trail BikeMadone SL 7 Road BikeCheckpoint SL 7 AXS Gravel BikeFarley 9 Winter Edition Fat Bike Trek Madone SL 7 Road BikeWe have 250 limited edition tickets available for purchase at a price of $100 each. Starting on May 10, the tickets will be up for sale, and sales will cease once all 250 tickets are sold. A winner will be selected during a live-streamed drawing on Monday, July 17.



Click on: PURCHASE TICKETS



9th ANNUAL CXC BIKE DRAWING FUNDRAISER



The TREK bike drawing fundraiser will support the CXC Adaptive Program, which aims to produce and distribute adaptive sit-ski equipment to assist people with disabilities in learning and experiencing cross-country skiing.







With each $500, we can produce and supply a complete set of equipment, including:



– A sit-ski frame

– Cross-country skis compatible with the frame

– A pair of adjustable ski poles



Building upon our ongoing initiatives, the results of last year’s fundraiser allowed us to distribute 13 sit-skis to a diverse range of beneficiaries, including schools, community organizations, and private individuals in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Participants have the opportunity to “adopt” a rubber duck by purchasing a ticket with a corresponding number. Ticket sales will cease once 250 tickets have been sold. The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Monday, July 17.



CXC will contact the winner(s) by email and phone to arrange delivery.



* The drawing process will be a live-streamed rubber duck race in which we will race all ducks at once. The winner is determined by the numbered rubber duck that crosses a predetermined point in the water first. Click on: PURCHASE TICKETS