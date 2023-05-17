Did you know that IRONBULL is offering FIVE free events in 2023?
Andrea Larsen, IRONBULL Exec. Dir.
- 5/20/23 9:30 am Learn to Build Fly for Armed Forces Day at the Wausau Downtown Airport – free kids run plus a full slate of free activities – all kids run participants receive a free pancake breakfast
- 6/10/23 5 pm Solstice Summit at Granite Peak – free kids run
- Anytime 6/2-6/18/23 Essential Gravel Bike – free gravel bike ride
- 9/30/23 12:15 pm Ultra Trail at State Park Speedway – free kids run
- 10/14/23 3 pm Red Granite Grinder in downtown Wausau: 12-mile bike route free for all kids.
Learn More At:
facebook.com/events/229554473102257
|The Town of Rib Mountain lives its motto, “Where Nature, Family & Sport Come Together” providing the community outdoor amenities including bike paths, parks, a brand-new kayak launch, and improvements to their dog park. We are so thankful for their support!