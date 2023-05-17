Did you know that IRONBULL is offering FIVE free events in 2023?

Silent Sports

May 2023, photo by Greg Wagner, wagner photography.com

Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival 2022. Video upload by Sandra Hoogland.

EventsDid you know that IRONBULL is offering FIVE free events in 2023?

By Bruce Steinberg
05/17/2023
Andrea Larsen, IRONBULL Exec. Dir.

Learn More At:

eaa640.com/presenters

Learn More At:

facebook.com/events/229554473102257

The Town of Rib Mountain lives its motto, “Where Nature, Family & Sport Come Together” providing the community outdoor amenities including bike paths, parks, a brand-new kayak launch, and improvements to their dog park.  We are so thankful for their support!
