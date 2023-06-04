June 8th: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Appreciation Day – and More Great, Upcoming Events!

The Schwinn Bike Donation Drive and Bike Build Day!

We are gearing up for a big summer! The photo above was from two events hosted by Pacific Cycle-Schwinn last week. They held a bike donation drive which yielded 51 bikes and they hosted a Bike Build Day to kick off their new line of SmartStart kid bikes which yielded 50 BRAND NEW bikes donated to us! We’ll be giving them away this summer to two organizations (details to come). We LOVE and APPRECIATE our volunteers so much! Every year we host a party to thank all of you who have helped in so many different ways as a way to say thanks and spend some downtime with you. We’ll be hosting our Volunteer Appreciation & Open House Tailgate Party on Thursday, June 8th from 3-6 pm as a part of Bike Week, organized by Madison Bikes. I hope you can join us! This event is free and open to all. We’ll be giving tours of our bike shop and Harvey will be working the grill! We’ll also have a keg from our dear friends at Delta Beer Lab—nuff said?! 😉 We are still accepting volunteers at the shop to help us refurbish bikes. If you’d like to help out, we have daytime shifts Tues-Thurs from 9:30-3 pm. VIEW SHIFTS OR SIGN UP HERE: https://fb4kmadison.org/volunteer/



We are always looking for ways to serve our community better. This summer, it’s clear that the community needs a community bike shop with the closing of Madison Bike Center and the fire at Unbroken Chain earlier this spring. So, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be open on Mondays, Fridays, and first Saturdays as a low-cost bike repair shop. Can we fix your $5,000 bike? No, but we can fix the bike you rely on every day that has been dearly loved and gets you where you need to be. Watch for more news on this to be released soon!



Thank you to all of you who share our passion, Kristie Goforth, Executive Director

Yes! We are still accepting bike donations! If you have a bike to donate, we’d gladly accept it! We accept all sizes and styles of gently used bikes. You can bring bikes to our shop Mon-Fri between 9:30-3 pm. Our shop is located at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 near Rimrock and the Beltline. On July 1, we’ll be having another Bike Donation Drive hosted by Dairyland Dare! Free Bikes 4 Kidz is Dairyland Dare’s charity partner.



And yes! We are still accepting volunteers! Click here to view volunteer shifts on Tuesday through Thursday each week from 9:30-12 pm and 12 pm-3 pm. VIEW OR SIGN UP FOR SHIFTS:



https://fb4kmadison.org/volunteer/

Volunteer Appreciation & Open House Tailgate Party •

June 8th, 3 to 6 pm!

EVERYONE is invited to our Volunteer Appreciation & Open House Tailgate Party on Thursday, June 8th! This event is a part of Bike Week—you can view ALL of the Bike Week events here:

https://madisonbikeweek2023.sched.com/venues/

We’ll have a keg from Delta Beer Lab, brats and dogs on the grill and other snacks. If you’re riding your bike, the best way to get here is by taking the Cap City Trail south to Nob Hill Road. We are less than a half mile to the west on Nob Hill Road. Hope to see you!

Kids and dogs are welcome!

WHERE: 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 (one half mile west of the Cap City Trail where it crosses Nob Hill Road)

WHEN: Thursday, June 8th, 2023, 3pm to 6 pm

Don’t miss our 2nd Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser!

Last year we held our first annual garage sale and it was so popular that we’re doing it again! We have a lot of inventory to unload including endless bins of parts, rare bikes, vintage bikes, garden bikes, e-bikes, over a dozen tagalongs, bike trailers, a pet trailer, bike racks, and so much more. So put the date in your phone now so you don’t miss out!

WHERE: 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 (one half mile west of the Cap City Trail where it crosses Nob Hill Road)

WHEN: Saturday, June 24th, 2023, 10 am – 3 pm

South Side Slow Roll • August 5th, 2-7 pm

SAVE THE DATE! It’s the new ride in town that is sure to be a different biking experience! It’s free and designed for the folks who don’t wear spandex. But everyone is invited to participate! Decorate your bikes, bring out your sweetest wheels, wear a costume, or come as you are to this groovy urban southside ride. The South Side Slow Roll will be a slow rolling ride (10 mph max) touring through the south side of Madison for six miles tops. Since Ride the Drive is canceled this year, this is a great replacement ride! Stay tuned for the details! We’ll also need LOTS of volunteers so if you’re interested, please save the date. A signup will be ready soon!

We’re still seeking activity sponsors for the event! Have something fun that you’d love to show off at this event? Want to support the event in another way? Email us to learn more via:

[email protected]