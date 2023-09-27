Winterfest Fall Color Update

Rodney Silvis

The northern forests are displaying their true colors, which means MECCA Trails in Mercer, Wisconsin, is preparing for the white that follows with trail maintenance, mowing, woodcutting, and general prep. Preparations are also underway to host another year of Winterfest, MECCA’s annual live and virtual ski/snowshoe event.

The live event will be on January 20th, 2024, with distances of 5k, 15k, and 30k for athletes to choose from in both classic and skate techniques. Enjoy the allure of the pristine woods and groomed trails, the bonfires, the pasties, the hot chocolate, and the charm of MECCA’s Winterfest.

If you can’t make it to MECCA on January 20th, plan on participating when it fits your schedule with a plethora of virtual options to choose from. Want to try a pursuit race, individual or team? Want to do some snowshoeing, casual or timed? Want to do some 5k, 15k, or 30k ski racing, classic or skate? It’s all available at MECCA’s Winterfest!

Registration is now open for all live and virtual Winterfest events. Be sure to register early to get your Winterfest performance t-shirt. Winterfest is a great option for young racers, too: Thanks to our sponsors, all racers ages 18 and under can compete in the live or virtual events for just $15.

MECCA is getting ready to embrace the white that follows the artistry of the fall colors. We hope to see you on the trails then! Register for Winterfest at:

https://runsignup.com/winterfest

Rodney Silvis, 2024 Winterfest Race Director