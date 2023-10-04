Oct. 14th: Giddy on up! The Gear Western 5K and ½ Marathon is rounding up runners!

Silent Sports

October 2023, photo by Team MSR

By Bruce Steinberg
10/04/2023
The Gear Western Country Half Marathon and Borton Volvo 5K are small-town events on October 14th, with a big-time feel. Our course offers you a taste of Minnesota with quiet country roads, rolling hills, lakes, and crushed limestone trails. After finishing, linger for some unique Western-themed post-race refreshments, and of course awards! We will be hanging out, having fun, and cheering on every participant.

We always do SWAG right. Expect updates on our Western-themed swag over the next couple of months!

We will also continue our Hobby Horse division in 2023. There is no separate sign-up, just show up with a hobby horse. But expect a lot of extra cheers AND prizes at the finish line.

Location

Gear West Ski and Bike – 1786 W. Wayzata Blvd. Suite B, Long Lake, MN 55356

Schedule

Packet Pickup/Late Registration – Friday Noon-6 pm

Day of Packet Pickup/Registration – Saturday 6:30 am-8:15 am

Gear Western Half Marathon – 8:30 am

Borton Volvo 5k – 9:00am

Borton Volvo 5k Awards – 10:00am

Gear Western Half Marathon Awards – 10:30 am

Party/Cheer on EVERY Finisher – 9:15-Noon

Awards/Swag

Top 3 Overall Awards (5k and Half)

5 Year Age Groups (5k and Half) (Under 19, and 70+)

Spirit Award/Best Western Outfit – (Special Bonus Award if you run in Cowboy boots!)

Red Lantern Award

Finisher prize for Half Marathon finishers.

Records/Results

Men’s Half: Ted Heikkila 1:11.45

Women’s Half: Dani Fischer 1:19.46

Men’s Hobby Horse: Andrew Zabel 1:21.46

Women’s Hobby Horse: Mary Deeg 1:59.10

2022

2021

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

