Report from the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation
|Lake Notes Fall 2023
|It has been a busy few months on Lake Superior with volunteer projects, events in the parks, and more. See the highlights, and discover ways to engage with Lake Superior’s five national parks, in this latest issue of Lake Notes!
Volunteer clean-up honors Isle Royale’s fishing history:
NPLSF-led volunteers cleaned up a once-lively fishery whose buildings had fallen into disrepair. See the photos and hear the stories of the group’s thoughtful approach to a gritty task.
Park leaders gather in Minnesota:
More than 100 National Park Service leaders traveled to the Twin Cities for their annual Midwest meeting in September. Learn about the week’s events, and how NPLSF’s board connected with the Superintendents of Lake Superior’s five national parks during their visit.
Reflections on Rendezvous Days and Grand Portage Pow Wow:
Executive Director Tom Irvine reflects on his time at two beloved events in Grand Portage —the living history of the National Park Service’s Rendezvous Days and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Anishinaabe) Pow Wow, which combines new experiences from old traditions, including a Grand Entry, drum circle, and stunning regalia.
Show your support for Lake Superior – Join NPLSF today!
Did your family enjoy time on Lake Superior this year? When you donate to NPLSF you help ensure that future generations can experience the same clean fresh water, abundant habitat, and unique recreation experiences. Become a member today and join in preserving, protecting, and supporting the five national parks on our big lake.
AnnouncementsNPLSF is pleased to welcome Jessica Curtes, Andrew Miller, Beau Bye, and Troy Hutchinson to our Board of Directors. These talented Twin Cities-based leaders are joining a great team of board members from Greater Minnesota and Michigan.Work to decarbonize Lake Superior’s national parks is moving forward. Stay tuned for exciting updates on new projects to move park buildings and operations off fossil fuel and onto clean electricity!🌲
Visit the Parks:
Isle Royale National Park is open every year from April 16 through October 31. If you are planning an autumn trip, make sure you are equipped for the weather and the greatly reduced services you’ll find when visiting the island in the fall.
Keweenaw National Historical Park’s online “Working Wednesdays” program explores occupations in the area, following residents as they labor in mine or mill, store to saloon. Check out these fascinating videos with recordings of the workers themselves from the park’s oral history archive.
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, in partnership with Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, recently welcomed Peyton Martinson as newly appointed Ojibwe Educator. She will be helping integrate Ojibwe language, traditional knowledge, and Ojibwe perspectives into park operations.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is rugged, remote, and heavily-visited in all seasons. The Lake Superior Podcast recently caught up with Chief Ranger Joe Hughes who shared his insights on public safety in the park, including the work of the High Angle Rescue Team.
The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of:
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore * Grand Portage National Monument * Isle Royale National Park * Keweenaw National Historical Park * Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore,
Do you have questions about the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation? Ideas for things we can do to help our parks? Let us know! Send us a message at [email protected]