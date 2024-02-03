Ariens Nordic Center Hosting 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships

340 high school and middle school racers competing in Brillion this weekend

What: The 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, at Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. The weekend of competition features high school and middle school skiers from across Wisconsin.

Where: Ariens Nordic Center, 1111 Round Lake Road in Brillion.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4. Check out the link for Scheduling Details Here:

Sprint Champions Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 3 10 a.m. – Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, Mixed Gender 12:48 p.m. – JV Boys, JV Girls 2:15 p.m. – High School Awards 2:36 p.m. – Middle School Boys, Middle School Girls 4:45 p.m. – Middle School Awards

Sunday, Feb. 4 9 a.m. – Sprint Qualifier for High School followed by Middle School 10:45 a.m. – Break 11:15 p.m. – Heat Races Start Middle School heat run to conclusion followed by High School Heats



Who: 340 high school and middle school skiers from Wisconsin clubs and teams.

Why: The Ariens Nordic Center hosting the 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships helps advance the interest for and development of Nordic skiing across the state.

More information on the 2024 Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Sprint Championships can be found here.

About Ariens Nordic Center

Ariens Nordic Center is located on 200 acres on the outskirts of Brillion, WI. The center is a year-round trail network for recreation, training, and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility is open to the public and includes a 5k lighted trail network for cross-country skiing designed by Morton Trails, a 20-point Kurvinen Biathlon Target System, a robust snowmaking system, 3k paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, and a 10-million-gallon pond for snowmaking purposes. Visit AriensNordic.com for more information.

About Wisconsin Nordic Ski League:

The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League is comprised of both school and club-based teams located in communities across the state. The League organizes camps, races, and Nordic events for athletes in 5th through 12th grade.