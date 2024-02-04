Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Announces 2024 Cohort of 33 Bike Recipient Organizations
Kristie GoForth
Madison, WI – Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is proud to announce its 2024 cohort of partner organizations set to receive bicycles in April and May. Each year, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin collects thousands of donated bicycles and refurbishes them to provide transportation to marginalized communities across southern Wisconsin. This year’s recipients include a diverse range of organizations, from schools to community centers, all dedicated to empowering individuals through the gift of mobility.
With the support of community distribution partners, including other 501(c)(3) charitable organizations and schools, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin ensures that bicycles are distributed efficiently and equitably to those in need. Since our inaugural bike giveaway in spring 2017, we have supported 173 organizations and distributed a total of 10,092 bicycles, making a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout our communities.
Volunteers play a crucial role in our mission, investing their time and expertise to refurbish bicycles and ensure they are safe for their new owners. In 2023 alone, volunteers contributed over 2,000 hours to refurbish 2,051 bicycles, embodying the spirit of community and generosity that drives our organization forward. With two professional mechanics on staff, we uphold the highest standards of safety and quality in every bicycle we distribute.
If you’re inspired to join us in our mission, we invite you to visit the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin website at BikesForKidsWI.org and click the “Get Involved” button. Corporate teams and volunteer groups of 6-12 people are always welcome and can participate in volunteer sessions hosted on Fridays from 12:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. at our bike shop located in south Madison. If you would like to support this work through a financial donation, it costs $135 to provide one bicycle with accessories to one individual, totaling a cost of $270,000 each year to distribute 2,000 bicycles.
2024 Cohort of 33 Bike Recipient Organizations
Avenues to Community
Badger Prairie Needs Network
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane Co.
*Boys and Girls Club of Milwaukee
Bridge Lakepoint Waunona Neighborhood Center
Building Bridges at Catholic Charities
Chavez Elementary School
City of Sun Prairie
Dane County Human Services
DeForest Area School District
*Family Foundations Home Visiting (serving 11 Wisconsin Tribes)
*Forward Service Corporation
*Gillespie Middle School
Hawthorne Elementary School
*Indian Mound Middle School
Jefferson Middle School
*John Muir Elementary School
JustDane
*Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Association
Lapham Elementary School
Leopold Elementary School
Madison Police Department Community Resources
Madison Metropolitan School District
Mendota Elementary School
Reach Dane-Head Start
Rise Wisconsin
The River Food Pantry
*Rooted
Santa’s Without Chimneys
*Stoner Prairie Elementary School
Sun Prairie Area School District
Tri 4 Schools
*Wright Middle School
*first time bike recipient organization
About Bikes for Kids Wisconsin:
Formerly known as Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. The organization hosts its annual bike giveaway program distributing 2,000 bikes annually, provides used bike sales and low-cost service for the public, and provides youth education through its Bike Mechanics classes in the fall.
Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is powered by our love of cycling, our community, and our planet. We increase the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone through access, low-cost repairs, and education.
Media inquiries:
Bikes for Kids Wisconsin – Executive Director Kristie GoForth, at [email protected] or call 608-444-8641.
