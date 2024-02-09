Underdown Winter Race Added to the IRONBULL Series

MERRILL – IRONBULL (http://ironbull.org) adds the Snowbound in the Underdown to its four seasons of events in 2024. The Snowbound in the Underdown event takes snowshoers and fat tire bikers through the majestic Prairie Dells (trailforks.com/trails/prairie-dells-loop) and Underground Recreation Area (co.lincoln.wi.us/forestry-land-and-parks/page/underdown-recreation-area-0) on February 24, 2024.

The Prairie Dells and Underdown Recreation Area offers a silent sports heaven with 37 miles of singletrack trails.

With the City of Merrill (ci.merrill.wi.us) recently expanding the parking area at the Prairie Dells Trailhead to accommodate the increased use of the trails, snowshoeing has been added to the 2024 event. The fat tire bike race has taken place since 2014, and as part of the Badger State Games (http://visitwausau.com/badger-state-games/winter-games/) over the past several years.

Race director, Chris Schotz, has worked to hold several summer events in conjunction with IRONBULL in recent years including the Underdown Trail Races (ironbull.org/underdown-details) and the TTT Gravel Bike Ride (http://ironbull.org/ttt-details) “Lincoln County and the Underdown are versatile adventure venues,” said Schotz.

At the Snowbound in the Underdown, racers experience fat tire biking and snowshoe racing on the unique winter trails departing from the Prairie Dells. Bikers journey up the Prairie River gorge before hitting the hills and lakes of Underdown Recreation Area for rides of 10, 15, or 25 miles. Six-mile snowshoers will reach the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop. The planned race course is nearly all singletrack, plus trails across frozen remote lakes and wetlands normally not accessible outside the winter months.

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Schotz intends to hold the fat bike race even without snow as long as the ground will be frozen to prevent trail damage. The snowshoe may be transformed into a train run/hike, similar to the Ice Age Trail hike that Schotz led as part of the Northwoods Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance (http://iceagetrail.org/get-involved/volunteer/chapters/northwoods/) last weekend on the trails. The hike had a record turnout with many hikers expressing amazement at the rerouted course.

Snowshoeing will be added to the 2024 Snowbound in the Underdown event. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

The Snowbound in the Underdown race course may also be modified based on trail conditions. So far, the trails have held up well with the record-high temperatures with bikers enjoying good trail conditions on frozen mornings. To keep a level playing field bikes will still need tires of 3.8” or greater no matter the surface.

“We know where the ground is high and relatively dry,” said Schotz. “The forecast is for frozen dirt, and there are many miles of glacial moraines that can withstand erratic weather. We’ll design a fun course to fit conditions once the long-term forecast comes into focus.”

More details at:

ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown

Registration remains open including same-day registration at:

ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/snowbound-in-the-underdown

If conditions do not allow for the race to be held, credit cards will not be charged to registrants. Free snowshoe rentals allow newcomers to access the sport (if there’s snow on the ground).

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented workforce through the production of high-quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.