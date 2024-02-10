Minocqua Winter Park: Ways to Give

Minocqua Winter Park is dedicated to offering amazing year-round recreation and educational opportunities on our 100km trail system and 18-hole Squirrel Hill Disc Golf Course. There are so many ways you can help us achieve our goals! Our generous sponsors, partners, and donors play a critical and vital role here at the park, and we really couldn’t do it without them. Check out the links below to learn more about the different ways you can choose to give back to Minocqua Winter Park.

Donations: Your donations of any amount will go directly to maintaining our vast year-round trail systems, upkeep on grooming equipment, daily operations costs, and more. Click here to donate today:

Minocqua Winter Park Donate

Park Partnership: As a Park Partner, your investment into land conservation, health, and wellness, will help benefit our diverse communities and the people who work tirelessly to make these outdoor experiences possible. We look forward to building our network of partners who support our mission and values. Click here to learn more:

Park Partnership Opportunities

Race/Candlelight Event Sponsorship: As a race/event sponsor, you can help the Minocqua Winter Park Foundation cover the costs of event expenses and receive benefits from marketing that reach MWP visitors and followers from across the world. More information here:

Race/Candlelight Sponsorship

Memorial Bench Program: The Minocqua Winter Park Memorial Bench Program offers a unique opportunity to honor and preserve the memory of someone special by placing a plaque on one of the benches located throughout the park. Honor your special person here:

Memorial Bench Program

Adopt a Flag: Celebrate your family’s heritage, remember a cherished friend, or show your support for a country of your choice. New or existing flags can be “adopted” and a nameplate will be hung on our Adopt A Flag wall in the Chalet. Click here to download the form:

Adopt A Flag