Detailed Birkie Scheduling & Video/Course Details

Birkie 2024 Celebrates the 50th Birkie, 50th Korte, 20th Prince Haakon, and 20th Junior Birkie! Come Help Make the 2024 Celebration Special!

For your convenience, what follows combines the information from the Birkie website and the February 12th Q&A by Kristie Maki and Ben Popp. This Information includes course description, events each day, busing, bib pickup, logistics, and more. The February 12th Video of the Q. & A. is at the end of the following information.

Course Description

From the Birkie start area, racers will head out toward the Power Lines, come back toward Telemark Village on the Classic Trail, and then head out on the old Telemark golf course. (There will be no going up and over Mt. Telemark!) It will be safe and fair to do the Open Track as well as race. It will have about 700 feet of elevation per lap. There will be two feed stations, one about 500 meters from the start and another about 6K into the race, with all the usual feed and drink fare you’d expect, as well as medical services, and extra poles if needed – at both locations.

The course will be about 25 feet wide, just a bit narrower than usual. For Open Track events there will be a single classic track on one side and room for two lanes for skating, which is pretty standard. For classic-only races, there will be four tracks, then re-groomed for skating-only events.

Jessie Diggins and many World Cup skiers will be there so, as Ben Popp said, lemons into lemonade, this course will allow you to spectate the world’s best over the five laps! There have been many Birkie modifications in the past and this is a great way to celebrate the Birkie on its 50th.

You will NOT be able to warm up or test wax on the course. Please take advantage of our great ski shops such as New Moon, Riverbrook, Gear West, and Pioneer Midwest as excellent examples –They will be at the Expo! – for great waxing tips for your race.

PLEASE do not walk on the course to help keep the human-made snow clean and in good shape!

2024 Birkie Race Course Description & Scheduling Goals: Credit to ABSF Trail Crew/Volunteers, Town of Cable, Bayfield County, and many contractors, to work together to come up with a Herculean Effort to have an approximately 10K course to have a good, fun, and meaningful Birkie 2024 with several options. Analytics were used to come up with a plan to accommodate the many skiers out there on this course. The 10K is an estimated distance, but an accurate map will become available as race day nears. Per Ben Popp, keeping people moving and flowing well will be a challenge, but the course will meet the needs of the novice skier to the World Cup Elite.

Birkie Week!

Tuesday, February 20

4 to 7 p.m. OPEN TRACK BIB PICKUP will be at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead (not in downtown Hayward). Note that Open Track Bib Pickup will also be at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead on Wednesday from 7:30 AM to 11 AM.

Wednesday Open Track

Birkie Distance: 30K (3 laps); Korte Distance: 20K (2 laps): Prince Haakon: 10K (1 lap). The start for the Birkie distance will be at 9 a.m. Separate start times for the Korte and Prince Haakon distances will be determined by Friday, February 16. Unlike the Bonus Day Thursday, skiers from other events CANNOT change to this one. This is only for those who originally signed up for Open Track Wednesday. The start times will be for both skating and classic.

Thursday

New Open Track and Bib Pick-up and Gear Bag Pickup Information

The Birkie Expo will be as scheduled at the Hayward High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bib Pickup will also be at the Birkie Expo/Hayward High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bib Pick-up will also be available at the Expo on Friday, but ends on Friday at the Expo. You can pick up your bib on your race morning at the start area, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead. You can also pick up your Gear Bag at the start of the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday races!

NOTE: If you choose to do the added/bonus Open Track Thursday (see two bullet points/paragraphs below) you can ONLY pick up your bib at the Hayward High School from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Barkie Birkie, 9 a.m. at OO Trailhead – will be a Canicross/run-with-dog event.

Added: Another day of an Open Track Event on Thursday! American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic Open Track-style Bonus Day at the Birkie Trailhead was added to help relieve skier-crowd pressure on the Friday/Saturday events and to give skiers who do not want to handle the Friday/Saturday crowds an option for a more relaxed, Birkie event option. Also, this is a good option for those who cannot make the Sunday Classic event!

The 20K Korte & 10K Prince Haakon will also have a bonus day Thursday Open Track option but their start times will be announced soon, likely Friday, 2/16. The ABSF asks you to let them know ASAP if you want to make the switch from the Korte Friday, Birkie Saturday races, or Sunday classic race to the Thursday Open Track. While you can do this until the next Thursday (of Birkie week), if the ABSF sees too many making the switch, the ability to make the switch will end. More information will be forthcoming on Thursday, February 15th, via a Google link that the ABSF will be emailing out. The start times will be for both skating and classic. Again – there is no switching to the Wednesday Open Track!

Barnebirkie : Time and Location are to be determined soon, likely Friday, 2/16. Whether the event occurs on snow or a running event remains to be determined.



: Time and Location are to be determined soon, likely Friday, 2/16. Whether the event occurs on snow or a running event remains to be determined. Jr. Birkie will be at 2 p.m. at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead.

Giant Ski has a tentative 4 p.m. start. This will be on Main St. in Hayward with ideas for this still pending. Those registered for this event will be getting an email soon from the ABSF with further details.



has a tentative 4 p.m. start. This will be on Main St. with ideas for this still pending. Those registered for this event will be getting an email soon from the ABSF with further details. ParaBirkie will be at 4:30 p.m. at American Birkebeiner Trailhead.

Birkie Bash! Thursday night not only with Jessie Diggins but also Kikkan Randall! This is a limited-space, pre-registration event with a cost of $200 per ticket, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 PM in Hayward at the Steakhouse Restaurant. More information at: birkie.com/ski/events/birkie-bash.

Friday

Korte Classic and skate will be split up as to start times to create a more manageable event for everyone:

At 8 a.m., the Kortelopet Classic 20K, starting with the Elite & U20 racing together.

Time to Soon be Announced, the Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Classic 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-4, but will happen after the 8 a.m. events.

Podium at the Celebration Area (Kortelopet Classic Only) at 10 a.m.

BEFORE THE PM EVENTS, THE TRAIL WILL BE REGROOMED FOR SKATING!

1:30 Kortelopet Skate 20K Elite/U20 Race

Times to be soon announced: Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Skate 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-5.

3 p.m. Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Skate Only)

Saturday

Main Event Races Separated to Increase the Good skiing Experience!

7 a.m., American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 1 & 2, 30K event. These races are to be done by 9 a.m.!

10:30 a.m., American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Women’s 50K race (Five laps, so you can see the great ones skiing by many times).

10:45 a.m., American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Men’s 50K race. (Five laps, so you can see the great ones skiing by many times).

1 p.m., 50th Celebration Ceremony and Podium Awards at the Celebration Area. Please cheer this great group on as there are many World Cup racers participating! There will be over $34,000 PER GENDER in race awards,

1 p.m., American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 3-10 30K Event

Sunday: Classic Birkie Racers!

Again, note that those Birkie Classic skiers who cannot make the Sunday rescheduling have the option of transferring their race to the Added, Bonus, Thursday Open Track. See Above.

8 a.m., the American Birkebeiner Classic Elite/Wave 1, 30K Race

American Birkebeiner Classic Waves 1-5 30K Race, start times to be announced soon.

11 a.m., Podium Awards at Celebration Area.

EXTRA IMPORTANT RACE DAY NOTES:

(1) You are allowed to shift to a slower wave within your scheduled race (as well as do the Thursday Bonus Open Track).

(2) Wednesday and Thursday Open Track racers may also switch techniques (classic/skating).

(3) If you end up doing a shorter race, such as 2 laps instead of the registered-for 3, you do not get finishing credit. You can only get finishing credit for your registered ace. PLEASE do NOT take pins (at the finish line) for a race distance you did not complete or a shorter distance that you did complete; you are welcome to all other amenities offered at the finish. Chip timers WILL be keeping track of what you ski!

(4) ALL CELEBRATIONS/AREAS ARE AT THE BASE OF MT. TELEMARK: All the amenities you’d expect at feed stations at post-race events will be there at Mt. Telemark in 2024!

(5) There will be Spectator Areas in the start and finish areas, as well as Celebration areas, with walking areas connecting all that, as well as amenities for spectators.

Clothing Bag Corral While Racing

You will drop off your clothing bag in a baggage area, sorted and organized, at/near the start, and pick up in the same area.

Racer & Spectator Busing & Parking

Most people WILL have to bus into the Mt. Telemark Village start area.

There are LIMITED parking passes available for purchase for Saturday, but also for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. More details at Birkie.com/50.

There will be busing from the Cable Lot & Birkie Ridge Lot, with a lot of busing resources from there to the start area. This is for races as well as spectators. Busing will be available all 5 days. There is NO bus service from Hayward.

Times and schedules for buses to get racers and spectators to their particular race on time will come out soon via the Birkie Participant & Spectator Guide, QR Code, and also at birkie.com/race-guide.

Parking for Open Track Wednesday IS allowed at Mt. Telemark Village but, once the spaces fill, the parking there will be closed! Busing is also available on Wednesday.

Volunteering!

With all of the above, there is a need for more volunteers. Five days of racing is a lot! More information on volunteering and volunteer shifts will be on the Birkie website and will become available on Tuesday, February 13 via: birkie.com/volunteer. Please check this out! The Birkie NEEDS volunteers and it’s also a great experience! The ABSF NEEDs you and Racers/Open Track folks. PLEASE consider volunteering on days/times when you are not skiing!)

Video Updates: During Birkie Week

Starting Tuesday, February 20th, at 7 PM, Ben Popp and Kristi Maki will present Daily Live Video Updates. Offering updates, reminders, trail condition updates, and more.

Participant & Spectator Guide

Also, a QR Code via birkie.com/50 will be available soon as a Participant & Spectator Guide, or go to birkie.com/race-guide.

Race Credit/Waves for Birkie 2025

Racers WILL get completion credit, but finishing times will NOT count toward wave placement in 2025, or age group awards in 2024. Finishing times from 2020, 2022, and 2023 will apply for seeding in the 2025 Birkie

Why Birkie 2024 Can Happen & How YOU Can Make it Even Better in the Future:

Snowmaking capabilities have vastly improved since the 2017 Cancelled Birkie. Please consider investing in Mt. Telemark Village to help have the infrastructure to continue with a Birkie in a winter such as 2024. A Matching Grant Opportunity of $500,000 from Ed and Jenny Ryan, Kate and David Mortenson, the Wheeler Family, and Marks Group Wealth Management, to match dollar for dollar to raise $1,000,000, and have already raised over $300,000 of that match. Thank you from the ABSF! Please go to: birkie.com/mtv.

Shipping Bibs & Participant Gear

Starting the week of February 19th, there will be information on the Birkie website about how to get bibs shipped to you if you cannot make the 2024 Birkie, knowing that the 50th Birkie bibs are significant to people. Those will be shipped in April, but you have to let the ABSF know your wish for this, for mailing to your home or pick-up at the Birkie office no later than March 31st!

Spirit of 35 & Wave 70

Spirit of 35 & Wave 70 are encouraged to race during the Thursday and Wednesday Open Track, but will be able to fit into some of the other waves. The ABSF will be reaching out to these skiers for more details. There will be a different wave schedule including the Spirit of 35 and Wave 70.

No Refunds, Transfers to 2025, or Virtual Events!