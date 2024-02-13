THE FEBRUARY 12, FINAL Q&A BEFORE BIRKIE WEEK WITH KRISTI MAKI & BEN POPP

Silent Sports

February 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Photos: ABSF – Thank You!

A MUST WATCH! Live Birkie Q&A Update, February 12, 7 PM. Submit Your Questions.

Races/EventsTHE FEBRUARY 12, FINAL Q&A BEFORE BIRKIE WEEK WITH KRISTI MAKI & BEN POPP

By Bruce Steinberg
02/13/2024
Schedule of Events with Approximate Start Times

Wednesday Open Track:
9am American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic Open Track
Kortelopet and Prince Haakon to follow- start times to be announced soon

Thursday:
9 am Barkie Birkie at OO Trailhead
9 am American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic Open Track-style Bonus Day
Kortelopet and Prince Haakon to follow- start times to be announced soon
TBD Barnebirkie Time and Location
2 pm Jr. Birkie at American Birkebeiner Trailhead
Tentative 4 pm Giant Ski
4:30 ParaBirkie at American Birkebeiner Trailhead

Friday:
8am Kortelopet Classic 20K Elite/U20 race
Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Classic 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-4, start times to be announced soon
10 am Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Classic Only)
1:30 Kortelopet Skate 20K Elite/U20 Race
Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Skate 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-5, start times to be announced soon
3:00 Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Skate Only)

Saturday:
7am American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 1-2 30K event
10:30 American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Women’s 50K race
10:45 American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Men’s 50K race
1 pm 50th Celebration Ceremony and Podium Awards at Celebration Area
1 pm American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 3-10 30K Event

Sunday:
8:00 American Birkebeiner Classic Elite/Wave 1 30K Race
American Birkebeiner Classic Waves 1-5 30K Race, start times to be announced soon
11 am Podium Awards at Celebration Area

