THE FEBRUARY 12, FINAL Q&A BEFORE BIRKIE WEEK WITH KRISTI MAKI & BEN POPP

Schedule of Events with Approximate Start Times

Wednesday Open Track:

9am American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic Open Track

Kortelopet and Prince Haakon to follow- start times to be announced soon

Thursday:

9 am Barkie Birkie at OO Trailhead

9 am American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic Open Track-style Bonus Day

TBD Barnebirkie Time and Location

2 pm Jr. Birkie at American Birkebeiner Trailhead

Tentative 4 pm Giant Ski

4:30 ParaBirkie at American Birkebeiner Trailhead

Friday:

8am Kortelopet Classic 20K Elite/U20 race

Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Classic 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-4, start times to be announced soon

10 am Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Classic Only)

1:30 Kortelopet Skate 20K Elite/U20 Race

Kortelopet/Prince Haakon Skate 20K/10K Tour for Waves 1-5, start times to be announced soon

3:00 Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Skate Only)

Saturday:

7am American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 1-2 30K event

10:30 American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Women’s 50K race

10:45 American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Men’s 50K race

1 pm 50th Celebration Ceremony and Podium Awards at Celebration Area

1 pm American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 3-10 30K Event

Sunday:

8:00 American Birkebeiner Classic Elite/Wave 1 30K Race

American Birkebeiner Classic Waves 1-5 30K Race, start times to be announced soon

11 am Podium Awards at Celebration Area