Report From the Cup. GREAT Job, Loppet Foundation!

Swedish skier Frida Karlsson said she loved the crowd cheering for her, too: “LOUD!” Photo by Mke Gibbs. Click on image to enlarge.

Victoria Karl praises the crowds! Photo by Mike Gibbs.

Mike Gibbs: “The skiers loved the course and crowds and can’t wait to race again tomorrow. We’ll see you back here tomorrow; I loved every second!”

2:12: Klaebo wins, Pelligrino second, and Taugbohl third.

2:05: Men’s Final about to start!

1:55: The Women’s Final is about to start! (Gibbs)

1:40: Jessie Wins her heat – crowd chanting Jessie, Jessie . . . (See photos by clicking on this post!) (Gibbs)

She Wins her heat! The Crowd: Jessie, Jessie, Jessie!!! Photo by Mike Gibbs.

Jessie Wins Her Semi-Final Heat. Photo by Mike Gibbs.

1:34: “Sundling and Svahn just defeated Skistad.” (Gibbs)

Sundling and Svahn ahead of Skistad at the finish. Photo by Mike Gibbs. Click on image to enlarge.



1:30: Women’s semis starting – now!

1:25: Austrian Mika Vermeulen failed to qualify as a surprise. And Brit James Clugnet qualified! The first big climb on the course is tough and the athletes are going for it! (Gibbs)

12:50: Jessie qualified second and just CRUSHED her quarterfinal in first! (Gibbs).

12:55: “Just talked to Rosie Brennan; she missed moving on but said she NEVER skied anywhere with crowds this big, this crazy for Americans. They think 20,000 people are here!” (Gibbs)

Conditions as the Women’s Qualifiers start: 18F, feels like 5F with windchill. The course is perfect – a hard pack of manmade and fresh snow. Faster than hell. Bright sun. Lovely! They pulled this one off big time!