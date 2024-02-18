February 18: Day 2 of the World Cup in Minneapolis!

Jonna Sundling takes 1st, Frida Karlsson 2nd! Jessie Diggins 3rd.



1:36: In front of her Home Crowd, Jessie fights her way onto the podium – taking 3rd!!!! JESSIE! JESSIE! JESSIE! Team USA! A great day!



Gibbs: “Jessie needs to fight for the podium now.”

Jessie Diggins on the course at about 1:10 p.m.

Mike Gibbs: “This is nuts! An autograph line has formed in the street where the athletes cross.” (Didn’t you get Klaebo’s autograph, Mike?)

Coletta Ridzyk signing in. All photos by Mike Gibbs.

American women lining up for the start.

A happy Mike Gibbs scores a Klaebo photograph. “A Klaebo happy autograph,” Mike makes clear!

Mike Gibbs: “The U.S. Team is MOBBING the podium. This historic!” GUS GUS GUS!!! Team USA!!! all photos by Mike Gibbs – Great job, Mike!!!

11:27: It’s Team USA’s Gus Schumacher in first!!!!! Then Amundsen and Golberg. To Mike Gibbs and the crowd, Schumacher said: ” “I couldn’t feel my body, but the crowd made him faster.” THAT’S HOME COOKING!

11:25: Gibbs: An American may have won! Hold on!

French sprinter Jule Chappaz about to finish first lap.

Finn Lauri Vourinen in full cry!

Brit James Clugnet gets a ride from Swiss Jonas Bauman. All photos by Mike Gibbs.

American Peter Wolter finishing second, second lap. One more to go!

High School Forerunners job is done!

Men lining up for the star – the race is underway! All photos by Mike Gibbs.

Today’s World Cup held at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis is about to start! (10:30 a.m. CST)!