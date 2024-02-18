February 18: Day 2 of the World Cup in Minneapolis!
Jonna Sundling takes 1st, Frida Karlsson 2nd! Jessie Diggins 3rd.
1:36: In front of her Home Crowd, Jessie fights her way onto the podium – taking 3rd!!!! JESSIE! JESSIE! JESSIE! Team USA! A great day!
Gibbs: “Jessie needs to fight for the podium now.”
Jessie Diggins on the course at about 1:10 p.m.
Read more about Gus Schumacher at: https://www.gusschumacher.com/
11:27: It’s Team USA’s Gus Schumacher in first!!!!! Then Amundsen and Golberg. To Mike Gibbs and the crowd, Schumacher said: ” “I couldn’t feel my body, but the crowd made him faster.” THAT’S HOME COOKING!
11:25: Gibbs: An American may have won! Hold on!
Today’s World Cup held at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis is about to start! (10:30 a.m. CST)!