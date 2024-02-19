Detailed Birkie Scheduling & Video/Course Details

Birkie 2024 Celebrates the 50th Birkie, 50th Korte, 20th Prince Haakon, and 20th Junior Birkie! Come Help Make the 2024 Celebration Special!

For your convenience, what follows combines the information from the Birkie website and participation pdf guides, and the February 12th Q&A by Kristie Maki and Ben Popp. This Information includes course description, events each day, busing, bib pickup, logistics, and more. The February 12th Video of the Q. & A. is at the end of the following information.

Be Sure to Get Your RaceResults Via This QR Code!

Course Description

From the Birkie start area, racers will head out toward the Power Lines, come back toward Telemark Village on the Classic Trail, and then head out on the old Telemark golf course. (There will be no going up and over Mt. Telemark!) It will be safe and fair to do the Open Track as well as race. It will have about 700 feet of elevation per lap. There will be two feed stations, one about 500 meters from the start and another about 6K into the race, with all the usual feed and drink fare you’d expect, as well as medical services, and extra poles if needed – at both locations.

The course will be about 25 feet wide, just a bit narrower than usual. For Open Track events there will be a single classic track on one side and room for two lanes for skating, which is pretty standard. For classic-only races, there will be four tracks, then re-groomed for skating-only events.

Jessie Diggins and many World Cup skiers will be there so, as Ben Popp said, lemons into lemonade, this course will allow you to spectate the world’s best over the five laps! There have been many Birkie modifications in the past and this is a great way to celebrate the Birkie on its 50th.

You will NOT be able to warm up or test wax on the course. Please take advantage of our great ski shops such as New Moon, Riverbrook, Gear West, and Pioneer Midwest as excellent examples –They will be at the Expo! – for great waxing tips for your race.

PLEASE do not walk on the course to help keep the human-made snow clean and in good shape!

2024 Birkie Race Course Description & Scheduling Goals: Credit to ABSF Trail Crew/Volunteers, Town of Cable, Bayfield County, and many contractors, to work together to come up with a Herculean Effort to have an approximately 10K course to have a good, fun, and meaningful Birkie 2024 with several options. Analytics were used to come up with a plan to accommodate the many skiers out there on this course. The 10K is an estimated distance, but an accurate map will become available as race day nears. Per Ben Popp, keeping people moving and flowing well will be a challenge, but the course will meet the needs of the novice skier to the World Cup Elite.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Trail officially closes on Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m.

AID STATIONS ALONG THE COURSE: Applies to All ski Events at Mt. Telemark Village/Birkie Trailhead.

Fuel Up! UnTapped Fuel, UnTapped Waffles & MapleAid Hydration, water, &

food options at the aid stations

. Wax: SWIX kick wax is available at each aid station.

Poles: SWIX replacement poles are available at each aid station.

After the race, return the pole to the finish line.

DROPPING OUT OR MISSING THE CUT-OFF TIME

We must know if a skier drops out!

Skiers who drop out must report to a Birkie Chief at an aid station or Finish Line.

Transport to the finish line will be provided for those who are unable to continue or

missed the cutoff time at aid stations.

TRACK YOUR FAVORITE SKIERS! Visit http://rtrt.me/app to download the participant tracker app, or use this QR Code:

Birkie Week!

The Expo!

Location: Hayward High School, 10320 Greenwood Lane

Hours: Thursday, February 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Bib pick-up open until 8 p.m.)

Friday, February 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Bib pick-up open until 8 p.m.)

Parking is available on-site

Over 50 vendors

50th Anniversary Merchandise in the Birkie Store

GET FULL EXPO DETAILS VIA THIS QR CODE:

Tuesday, February 20

4 to 7 p.m. OPEN TRACK BIB PICKUP will be at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead (not in downtown Hayward). Note that Open Track Bib Pickup will also be at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead on Wednesday from 7:30 AM to 11 AM. This is only for those who originally signed up for Open Track Wednesday. The start times will be for both skating and classic.

BIB PICKUP REQUIREMENTS: Applies to ALL Ski Events!

Wednesday Open Track

If you are registered for Wed. Open Track you MUST ski on Wednesday. No transfers are allowed to events on other days. THERE IS NO SWITCHING TO WEDNESDAY OPEN TRACK FROM ANY OTHER EVENT.

OPEN TRACK BIB PICKUP

Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead

Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead.

If you ordered a Birkie gear bag it will be distributed as part of Open Track bib pickup. If you are unable to pick up your bag, you can have it mailed to you if requested by March 31, 2024. Visit http://birkie.com for details.

RACE DAY BAG DROP/PICKUP: Applies to All ski events at Mt. Telemark/Birkie Trailhead.

There is only one drop zone in the start area

Only Birkie gear bags and plastic gear bags received at bib pick-up will be accepted.

Absolutely no skis, poles, or other bags will be accepted.

Your bib number must be prominently displayed on your gear bag.

Do not overfill your bag or place items in the outside pockets.

Close, buckle, or tie your bag before dropping it off

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

GETTING TO THE START for Wednesday OPEN TRACK: There will be NO busing service from Hayward!

Spectators are welcome to ride buses

RACE TIMES

Birkie Distance: 30K (3 laps); Korte Distance: 20K (2 laps): Prince Haakon: 10K (1 lap).

The start for the Birkie distance will be during a window of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Start of the Korte Distance will be during a window of 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Start of the Prince Haakon Race will be during a window of Noon to 12:30 p.m.

CUTOFF TIME FOR ALL EVENTS IS AT 3:30 P.M.

Thursday

New Open Track and Bib Pick-up and Gear Bag Pickup Information: USE THE FOLLOWING LINK ASAP TO SWITCH YOUR FRIDAY, SATURDAY, OR SUNDAY RACE TO THE THURSDAY OPEN TRACK:

birkie.com/ski/birkie-week/2024-thursday-switch/

OR USE THE FOLLOWING QR CODE TO SWITCH TO THURDAY’S OPEN TRACK:

BIB PICKUP

Thursday Alternative Day Events, 7 am Hayward High School until 8 pm

Barkie Birkie Skijor Races, 8:00 am–9:15 am, OO Trailhead, Samuel C. Johnson Outdoor Center



Barnebirkie Youth Run, 9:30 am–11:30 am Hayward Intermediate School



Junior Birkie Races, 1 pm–2:30 pm Bib Pickup Tent in Start/Finish Area American Birkebeiner Trailhead, (Junior Birkie Gear Bag pickup is at Barnebirkie and Junior Birkie bib pickup.)



Para Birkie, 4:30pm American Birkebeiner Start Area

Giant Ski. Hayward Area Chamber until 3 pm & Start line at 4 pm. Please read the following:

The Birkie Expo will be as scheduled at the Hayward High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bib Pickup will also be at the Birkie Expo/Hayward High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bib Pick-up will also be available at the Expo on Friday, but ends on Friday at the Expo. You can pick up your bib on your race morning at the start area, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead. You can also pick up your Gear Bag at the start of the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday races!

Added: Another day of an Open Track Event on Thursday! American Birkebeiner 30K Skate/Classic, Korte, and Prince Haakon distances Open Track-style Bonus Day at the Birkie Trailhead was added to help relieve skier-crowd pressure on the Friday/Saturday events and to give skiers who do not want to handle the Friday/Saturday crowds an option for a more relaxed, Birkie event option. Also, this is a good option for those who cannot make the Sunday Classic event!

NOTE: If you choose to do the added/bonus Open Track Thursda y you can ONLY pick up your bib at the Hayward High School from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

HOW TO GET THERE

RACE START TIMES/WINDOWS

Start of the Open Track Thursday Birkie Distance, Skate & Classic (3 laps/30K) with a start window of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Start of the Open Track Thursday Kortelopet 20K Skate/Classic Start Window of 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Start of the Open Track Thursday Prince Haakon Distance Skate/Classic (1 lap/10K) Window is from Noon to 12:30 p.m.

MORE THURSDAY EVENTS:

** BUSING FOR THURSDAY’S EVENTS IS THE SAME AS WEDNESDAY’S

Start of the Barkie Birkie is at 9 a.m. at the OO Trailhead – will be a Canicross/run-with-dog event. Bib pickup at the Samuel E. Johnson Center at 00. (See More Details Below).

Start of the Barnebirkie is at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street in Hayward. This will be a run! Registration can be up until the race starts, online via: Register For Barnebirkie See more details below.

Start of the Jr. Birkie is at 2 p.m. at the Birkie Trailhead.

Start of the ParaBirkie is at 4:30 p.m. at the Birkie Trailhead.

Start of the Giant Ski is at 4:30 p.m. Races start and finish on Main Street between 3rd& 4th Street. Those registered for this event will be getting an email soon from the ABSF with further details. Bib Pick-Up: Bib pick-up for team captains is available Monday through Wednesday from 9 am–5 pm, and then Thursday, from 9 am–3 pm at the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, or Thursday after 4 pm at the start line. Awards: Presented following races. Costume Contest: The Winning team will receive free entry into the 2025 Birkie Giant Ski.

The Birkie Bash at the Steakhouse in Hayward starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance ($200) are required; this is a Mt. Telemark fundraiser. More information at: birkie.com/ski/events/birkie-bash, or via this QR Code:

Friday

GETTING TO THE START – KORTELOPET

All participants and spectators must bus from the Birkie Ridge Lot Birkie Ridge: 6:30 am–6:00 pm.

Allow plenty of drive time to get to Birkie Ridge parking lot due to race day traffic.

Plan to arrive at the parking lot at least an hour and a half before your start time.

If you miss your start, you will be allowed to start in a later wave.

Korte Classic and Skate races will be split up as to start times to create a more manageable event for everyone. It is expected for the morning classic events that there will be four sets of classic tracks. Wave start table below.

START PROCEDURE

There will not be multiple gates this year.

Skiers must put skis on and start in the same gate.

Skiers must line up in the classic tracks, not between the tracks.

TIMING PROCEDURE

Starting before your assigned start time will lead to disqualification.

Skiers who miss their start will be allowed to start in a later wave.

You must follow the instructions of the Gatekeepers.

START TIMES & WAVE TABLE

At 8 a.m., the Kortelopet Classic 20K .

. 9:10 am Prince Haakon Classic U18

9:15 am Prince Haakon Classic 10K Tour

Podium awards at the Celebration Area (Kortelopet Classic Only) at 10 a.m.

BEFORE THE PM EVENTS, THE TRAIL WILL BE REGROOMED FOR SKATING!

At 1:30 p.m., Korteloppet Skate.

At 2:45 pm, Prince Haakon Skate U18

At 2:50 pm, Prince Haakon Skate 10K Tour

3 p.m. Podium at Celebration Area (Kortelopet Skate Only)

Saturday

Bib Pickup for Saturday & Sunday Races:

Thursday, 10 am–8 pm, Birkie Expo

Friday, 9 am–8 pm, Birkie Expo

Saturday, 6 am–1 pm, at the start

Sunday, 7 am-1 pm, at the start

Main Event Races Separated to Increase the Good Skiing Experience!

GETTING TO THE START

** Spectators are welcome to ride buses

Saturday Parking

Birkie Ridge 5:30am–6:30 pm – for participants arriving from the south

Cable lot 5:30 am–6:30 pm – for participants arriving from the North

There is no public parking or skier drop-off at the start area

SATURDAY BUSING SCHEDULE:

TIMING YOUR ARRIVAL

If you miss your start, you will be allowed to start in the next available wave.

START PROCEDURE

There will not be multiple gates this year

Enter the start area at the back of the start pen

Skiers must line up in the classic tracks, not between the tracks

TIMING PROCEDURE

Starting before your assigned start time will lead to disqualification

RACE START TIMES & WAVE TABLE

7 a.m., American Birkebeiner Skate Waves 1 & 2, 30K event. These races are to be done by 9:30 a.m.!

10:30 a.m., American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Women’s 50K race (Five laps, so you can see the great ones skiing by many times).

10:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. American Birkebeiner Skate SuperTour/Elite Men’s 50K race (Five laps, so you can see the great ones skiing by many times).

1:00 p.m. 50th Celebration Ceremony & Podium Awards held at the Celebration Area

1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Additional Birkebeiner Skate 30K Waves Starts (every 5 minutes), Spirit of 35 Skate, and Wave 70 Skate.

FINISH CUTOFF AT 6 P.M.

1 p.m., 50th Celebration Ceremony and Podium Awards at the Celebration Area. Please cheer this great group on as there are many World Cup racers participating! There will be over $34,000 PER GENDER in race awards.

BIRKIE & KORTE LIVE COVERAGE:

LIVESTREAM COVERAGE:

CXC & The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation are providing a livestream of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet, free of cost.

Watch online at http://birkie.com or the Birkie Facebook page @AmericanBirkebeiner.

If video transmission issues occur, there will be a delayed broadcast of the programs Viewing Schedule:

Kortelopet: Friday, February 23, 2024, live at 8 am

Slumberland American Birkebeiner: Saturday, February 24, 2024, live at 7 am

LIVE RADIO COVERAGE:

From pre-race Birkie stories to exciting live coverage from the American Birkebeiner Trailhead, and celebratory post-race skier interviews, local radio stations WOJB 88., WRLS 92.3, and 910 AM WBZH will have the latest Birkie

LIVE CAMERA FEEDS

The ABSF’s American Birkebeiner Trailhead feed is live 24/7 on our YouTube channel.

Check out the trail conditions year-round and watch thousands of skiers on the trail this weekend!

Use the following QR Code for Access:

Sunday: Classic Birkie Races!

SUNDAY BUSING

** Spectators also may ride the buses.

Again, note that those Birkie Classic skiers who cannot make the Sunday rescheduling have the option of transferring their race to the Added, Bonus, Thursday Open Track. See Above.

RACE START TIMES & WAVE TABLE

8 a.m., American Birkebeiner Classic Elite Men’s/Women’s 30K Race.

8:10 a.m., American Birkebeiner Classic Wave 1, 30K.

10 a.m. Birkie Classic, Waves 2 thru 6, and Spirit of 35 Classic, and Wave 70 Classic.

American Birkebeiner Classic Waves 1-5 30K Race, start times to be announced soon.

10:00 – 10:30 a.m., Additional Birkebeiner Classic Wave Starts (every 5 minutes).

Cutoff time is at 4 p.m.

11 a.m., Podium Awards at Celebration Area.

FINISH ZONE: Applies to All Mt. Telemark/Birkie Trailhead Ski Events

RECOVERY ZONE

Birkie Gear Bag & Plastic Gear Bag Pick-Up

You must have your bib with you to claim your gear bag

Changing Area

EXTRA IMPORTANT RACE DAY NOTES:

(1) You are allowed to shift to a slower wave within your scheduled race (as well as do the Thursday Bonus Open Track).

(2) Wednesday and Thursday Open Track racers may also switch techniques (classic/skating).

(3) If you end up doing a shorter race, such as 2 laps instead of the registered-for 3, you do not get finishing credit. You can only get finishing credit for your registered ace. PLEASE do NOT take pins (at the finish line) for a race distance you did not complete or a shorter distance that you did complete; you are welcome to all other amenities offered at the finish. Chip timers WILL be keeping track of what you ski!

(4) ALL CELEBRATIONS/AREAS ARE AT THE BASE OF MT. TELEMARK: All the amenities you’d expect at feed stations at post-race events will be there at Mt. Telemark in 2024!

(5) There will be Spectator Areas in the start and finish areas, as well as Celebration areas, with walking areas connecting all that, as well as amenities for spectators.

RACE DAY BAG DROP/PICKUP/Clothing Bag Corral While Racing: Applies to All Mt. TelemarkVillage/Birkie Trailhead Ski Events

You will drop off your clothing bag in a baggage area, sorted and organized, at/near the start, and pick up in the same area.



There is only one drop zone in the start area.

Only Birkie gear bags and plastic gear bags received at bib pick-up will be accepted

Absolutely no skis, poles, or other bags will be accepted

Your bib number must be prominently displayed on your gear bag

Do not overfill your bag or place items in the outside pockets

Close, buckle, or tie your bag before dropping it off

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is not responsible for lost or stolen items

NOTE: Parking permit required at American Birkebeiner Trailhead through 1pm.

Racer & Spectator Busing & Parking

Most people WILL have to bus into the Mt. Telemark Village start area.

There are LIMITED parking passes available for purchase for Saturday, but also for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. More details at http://birkie.com/50.

There will be busing from the Cable Lot & Birkie Ridge Lot, with a lot of busing resources from there to the start area. This is for races as well as spectators. Busing will be available all 5 days. There is NO bus service from Hayward.

Times and schedules for buses to get racers and spectators to their particular race on time will come out soon via the Birkie Participant & Spectator Guide, QR Code, and also at birkie.com/race-guide.

Parking for Open Track Wednesday IS allowed at Mt. Telemark Village but, once the spaces fill, the parking there will be closed! Busing is also available on Wednesday.

Volunteering!

With all of the above, there is a need for more volunteers. Five days of racing is a lot! More information on volunteering and volunteer shifts will be on the Birkie website and will become available on Tuesday, February 13 via: birkie.com/volunteer. Please check this out! The Birkie NEEDS volunteers and it’s also a great experience! The ABSF NEEDs you and Racers/Open Track folks. PLEASE consider volunteering on days/times when you are not skiing!)

PASTA FEED

Location: St. Joseph Church, 5th & Dakota Ave

Time: 4 pm–6:30 pm

Price: $13 Adults | $7 Ages 6-12

Proceeds benefit: New Reflections; Pathway to Hope; & Greater Hayward House of Hope

For more local pasta dinner options visit http://birkie.com/50

Video Updates: During Birkie Week

Starting Tuesday, February 20th, at 7 PM, Ben Popp and Kristi Maki will present Daily Live Video Updates. Offering updates, reminders, trail condition updates, and more.

Participant & Spectator Guide

Also, a QR Code via birkie.com/50 will be available soon as a Participant & Spectator Guide, or go to birkie.com/race-guide.

Race Credit/Waves for Birkie 2025

Racers WILL get completion credit, but finishing times will NOT count toward wave placement in 2025, or age group awards in 2024. Finishing times from 2020, 2022, and 2023 will apply for seeding in the 2025 Birkie

Why Birkie 2024 Can Happen & How YOU Can Make it Even Better in the Future:

Snowmaking capabilities have vastly improved since the 2017 Cancelled Birkie. Please consider investing in Mt. Telemark Village to help have the infrastructure to continue with a Birkie in a winter such as 2024. A Matching Grant Opportunity of $500,000 from Ed and Jenny Ryan, Kate and David Mortenson, the Wheeler Family, and Marks Group Wealth Management, to match dollar for dollar to raise $1,000,000, and have already raised over $300,000 of that match. Thank you from the ABSF! Please go to: birkie.com/mtv.

Shipping Bibs & Participant Gear

Starting the week of February 19th, there will be information on the Birkie website about how to get bibs shipped to you if you cannot make the 2024 Birkie, knowing that the 50th Birkie bibs are significant to people. Those will be shipped in April, but you have to let the ABSF know your wish for this, for mailing to your home or pick-up at the Birkie office no later than March 31st!

Spirit of 35 & Wave 70

Spirit of 35 & Wave 70 are encouraged to race during the Thursday and Wednesday Open Track, but will be able to fit into some of the other waves. The ABSF will be reaching out to these skiers for more details. There will be a different wave schedule including the Spirit of 35 and Wave 70.

No Refunds, Transfers to 2025, or Virtual Events!