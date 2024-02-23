Words and Images From the Birkie Bash

A welcoming, humorous, and insightful Ben Popp emceed the Bash, speaking about the importance of the Birkie being all about us – the Skiers of the past, present, and future. How meeting Founder Tony Wise in 1981 changed his life forever. Then: Ben’s outstanding introduction of our beloved Nordic stars. By the way, the Bash raised over $100,000 for the ABSF to continue its outstanding development of Mt. Telemark Village and more. Want proof of the importance of ABSF fundraising? That ski racing at the 2024 Birkie not only happened at all, but also in a magnificent way. The created course portion on the old Mt. Teleamrk golf course, as Ben pointed out, had not seen a ski trail in decades, now amazing its skiers and spectators! It could not have happened without a dedicated ABSF and all of the Birkie community! Plus, great music by Molly and the Danger Band.

Champion and Now-Accomplished Sportscaster Kikkan Randall speaks on her appreciation of what goes on behind the scenes to make a great race course in trying times and the bright present and future of U.S. Nordic skiing. All photos by Michael McFadzen.

The 40-year men’s team win drought over, Gus Schumacher speaks about his heartfelt appreciation of the hometown crowd, the roar and good cheer.

The Nordic Champion of our times, Jessie Diggins, praised the courses and snow-prep in the USA, thankful for the Team, homegrown support, her battle against an illness before a race and the advice and support her family gave her, and what coming to the American Birkebeiner means to her.

At the Birkie Bash, a gracious Jessie, Kikkan, and Gus, signing autographs, here posing for a selfie with Silent Sports Magazine managing editor Bruce Steinberg and Silent Alarm columnist and Nordic Trails advocate Michael McFadzen.