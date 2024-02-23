Words and Images From the Birkie Bash
A welcoming, humorous, and insightful Ben Popp emceed the Bash, speaking about the importance of the Birkie being all about us – the Skiers of the past, present, and future. How meeting Founder Tony Wise in 1981 changed his life forever. Then: Ben’s outstanding introduction of our beloved Nordic stars. By the way, the Bash raised over $100,000 for the ABSF to continue its outstanding development of Mt. Telemark Village and more. Want proof of the importance of ABSF fundraising? That ski racing at the 2024 Birkie not only happened at all, but also in a magnificent way. The created course portion on the old Mt. Teleamrk golf course, as Ben pointed out, had not seen a ski trail in decades, now amazing its skiers and spectators! It could not have happened without a dedicated ABSF and all of the Birkie community! Plus, great music by Molly and the Danger Band.